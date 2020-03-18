🔥The Reader: Carve out your tranquil space for peace of mind🔥

We are living in stressful times and many of us have reduced our movements and are avoiding the Tube. The increased risk of loneliness from being isolated should be acknowledged and the lack of our own control over this situation can increase anxiety.

We know that spending time in a city’s tranquil places can reduce stress levels, which helps to improve our health and balance, but how can this environment be created at home?

Dedicate a calm space, or special time of the day, to sit without digital distractions. Enjoy a cup of tea while counting five things that you are grateful for. Let the light into your home as much as possible, opening curtains or blinds and taking in views outside. Open your windows to allow in fresh air, preferably not overlooking a busy road. Tending to plants in your home or garden can also help boost wellbeing.

We can take time to slow down and notice the pace of nature, because we all deserve to lead a healthy life in our city.Grant Waters, Founder, Tranquil City

A little tranquility will be what locked-down London craves once our mood dips and cabin fever sets in. So thank you for your practical ideas to help soothe our worried minds while self-isolating or working from home.

For those of us isolated without outdoor space, Spotify has immersive sounds of meadows, forests and underwater that sound awesome through noise-cancelling headphones. Meanwhile, as we limit face-to-face contact, positive things are happening online. On Twitter the @CovidAidUK mutual aid group is linking people to local help, offering tips on practical, and safe ways to assist vulnerable residents. And neighbourhood WhatsApp groups are blossoming into telephone buddy networks.

Many of us will get to know our four walls a lot better in the months ahead so any advice on keeping our chins up is gratefully received.Mark Blunden, Technology Correspondent

A huge culprit in the production of waste and unrecyclable plastics is the enormous quantity of bottled water which so many of us buy. It damages our environment, not only in their downstream contamination, but also in their huge bulk which places excessive demands on our local waste disposal capabilities.

Our water supply is perfectly drinkable, so while it would be unthinkable to prohibit the sale of bottled water, it would be quite reasonable for (non-mineral) water in plastic bottles to be taxed. People might think twice about buying it and it would reduce the congestion of local waste services and the poisoning of our environment.James McGrory

On a visit to University College Hospital on Saturday afternoon I was shocked to see that three ambulances parked in Huntley Street, a quiet side road, had all been given parking tickets. The vehicles were not causing any obstruction.

At a time of national crisis, with the NHS struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic on top of the normal winter pressures, does Camden council really think it is a sensible use of NHS staff time and resources to be dealing with parking fines for emergency vehicles?Graham Cooper

Lessons from a friend in Italy

I am an Italian woman who fell in love with London during my first trip to the UK when I was 13. I remember thinking that one day London would be my home, and indeed it was for many years before I moved back to Treviso, near Venice.

I watched footage from China and did not believe the virus would ever reach us in Italy. It did, exactly a month ago. Little did we know how the crazy rollercoaster of fears would develop. We went from slightly wary to mildly scared, and then our area became a red-alert zone forced into total lockdown, which was then applied to the entire country.

Our hospitals are struggling, intensive care beds are filling up, and doctors and nurses are exhausted. Many have contracted the virus.

My message to the UK is please do not take this lightly. Do everything you can to stop the spread of the virus. You owe this to yourself, and to the whole world.

I want to come and see you as soon as possible. And please come and see us. We will need your support to get back on our feet.Sara Filippetto