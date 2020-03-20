🔥The Reader: BBC's value to public has never been clearer🔥

With almost all its entertainment filming suspended and much of the public facing potentially months of being stuck at home, the BBC has announced a huge array of new programming to keep our minds active: educational content for schoolchildren, cookery shows for those on a tight supplies, exercise routines to do in living rooms, and exhibitions, plays and other arts performances beamed into homes.

But it’s also a huge and serious challenge. The BBC is being relied on more than ever before as staff are at risk of sickness or self-isolating. At a time when the BBC licence fee funding model is under relentless pressure, this is an opportunity for the corporation to show what they do differently to subscription services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime. Many people on social media point out that none of the streamers would ever contemplate such programming, and they are right.

The public service changes are welcome, but we look forward to the BBC returning to what it was.Scott Bryan, TV critic and reviewer on the Must Watch podcast

Editor’s reply

Dear Scott

You’re not wrong about the challenge. I agree that it’s an opportunity for the BBC. What does public service mean if not this? The corporation and its tireless staff should absolutely be applauded for jumping in, with a nimbleness I haven’t seen in the creaky old behemoth for a while.

Yet there is another challenge, which is the BBC’s ability to default to being cringingly patriarchal. At a time when it is making redundancies and fighting equal pay claims from female employees, it’s got a hill to climb before some will be convinced by Auntie’s prescribed diet of Good Things, especially after the incremental cuts to this kind of programming up until now. It must not just turn to the usual suspects but let younger, vital voices be heard, ­and proving its undeniable worth as a great public service can only help reverse the worst of its own troubles.Nancy Durrant, Arts Editor

Deferring rent isn’t good enough​

While landlords are being given a mortgage holiday, millions of renters who are losing their incomes will clock up huge amounts of debt. If landlords can get a payment holiday, why won’t the Government also implement a suspension of rent payments?

Landlords are being asked to only defer their rental income, but many renters are losing their incomes altogether. We must suspend rents, otherwise the end of the coronavirus crisis could mean the beginning of an evictions crisis.Amina Gichinga​, London Renters Union

TfL closures drive road congestion​

London traffic (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The authorities, whether TfL, rail companies or the Government, need to think hard before restricting public transport too drastically, since it will only drive more traffic and activity onto the roads. We’re already seeing it, for example where I am in south- west London, as people seek to minimise the contact with others.Maurice Geller

As oil prices are low, would it not be a good time to increase fuel duty prices? Discouraging people from driving would free roads for essential services and reduce traffic accidents, thereby relieving pressure on A&E. It would also alleviate pollution.David van Rest

Decent people outnumber bad​

There’s nothing like adversity to bring out the best in people.

Living alone and three weeks away from becoming an octogenarian, I have already been contacted by a number of neighbours (all in their late twenties to early thirties) with whom I have had little more than a nodding acquaintance, who have given me their telephone numbers and insisted that they will be very happy to help with shopping, posting letters, picking up prescriptions, running errands, and so on.

This kindness by people who are virtual strangers is extremely heartening, and only goes to prove the old adage that every cloud has a silver lining.

Forget the selfish, antisocial panic-shoppers; they are far outnumbered by decent, caring folk, only too willing to go out of their way to help those who are the most vulnerable at this time.

It would be wonderful if, when the present global crisis is over, it leaves in its wake a kinder, gentler society, less obsessed with material things.Robert Readman