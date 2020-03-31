🔥The Reader: Animal magic carries on at Battersea🔥

Our city’s unwanted dogs and cats have not been forgotten. Staff at Battersea are providing our animals with everything they need, and this will remain the case as the situation changes. We’ve had to temporarily suspend rehoming to keep everyone safe and prioritise caring for the animals still with us.

For the first time in our history, we have also had to suspend routine intake of animals, but we are still here for emergency cases.

These are probably some of the most difficult times many of us will ever experience, but it’s now that we truly understand the love and comfort our pets bring us.

For advice on entertaining your pet or managing their behaviour in isolation, visit our website or call us on 020 3887 8347. Please consider a donation to help our vital work. Our founder Mary Tealby made a promise 160 years ago: we’ll never turn away an animal in need. Today I make another: we’ll will come through this stronger than ever, and we’ll do it with and for you.Claire Horton CBE, Chief Executive, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Editor’s reply

Dear Claire

You’re absolutely right to highlight the love and comfort our pets bring us. My partner Saskia and I were lucky enough to adopt a little black tomcat, Hiccup, from Battersea two years ago, as a kitten. The work you all put in to the well-being and safety of all the animals in your care is striking. Hiccup has brought us great love in these uncertain times. We thank you for that. Samuel Fishwick, Features Writer

Delivering the right message​

The Evening Standard newspaper on March 17 (REUTERS)

Thank you so much for your Standard home deliveries. It is so good to get your advice, a bit of gossip and news, and your incredible campaigns: Food for London and Homes for the Homeless are much needed at all times, but even more so now. Keep up the good work. Jacqueline Todd