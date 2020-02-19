🔥The Queen shares baby photo of Prince Andrew to celebrate his 60th birthday🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen has paid tribute to Prince Andrew on his 60th birthday by sharing a picture of him as a baby.

The Royal Family Instagram and Facebook accounts posted two photos to celebrate the occasion on Wednesday.

One is a black and white childhood photo of Andrew with his mother and the other a new official portrait taken to commemorate his milestone birthday.

A caption reads: “On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York.”

The message comes as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said Government buildings will not be required to fly the Union flag to mark the Duke’s birthday today.

He gave up royal duties for the foreseeable future last November following a “disastrous” Newsnight appearance about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew faced a backlash after the interview, with critics accusing him of failing to show regret over his friendship with the late financier, and empathy with his victims.

The Duke of York (Royal Family / Twitter)

Downing Street said earlier this month the issue of flying the national flag in tribute on the Duke’s birthday was being looked at.

A Culture department spokesman later announced: “Following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, there is no longer a requirement for UK Government buildings to fly the Union flag on Wednesday February 19.”

The bells of Westminster Abbey will still ring out in celebration as it is a Royal Peculiar – a place of worship that falls under the jurisdiction of the monarch rather than a bishop.

The abbey also marks the birthdays of the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, their children, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.