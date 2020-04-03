🔥The Queen set to deliver televised speech on coronavirus pandemic this weekend🔥

The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The televised address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle, will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.

More follows.

