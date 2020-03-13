The latest headlines in your inbox

The Queen has postponed two upcoming visits due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after Charles pushed back his spring tour earlier today , similarly citing the spread of Covid-19.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.”

It added some engagements will continue, though events will be reviewed amid developments.

“Audiences will continue as usual,” the statement added. “Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”

