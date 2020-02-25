🔥The Prince of Egypt review: Two men's internal struggles overshadow beefed-up musical🔥

Going Out in London Discover

This biblical epic is an epic fail. A beefed up musical version of the indifferent 1998 DreamWorks animation about the life of Moses, it’s simultaneously pompous and simplistic.

Veteran composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz must have had a bad day – possibly just an afternoon – when he dashed off the ponderous, forgettable new songs adding to those from the film.

The all-new London production, by Schwartz’s son Scott, has an attractive simplicity but misfires constantly. The singing’s not bad but the acting is overblown in the dramatic scenes, sitcom-ish in quieter moments. Overall it’s too dark and solemn for families, too dim-witted for adults. When it comes to Old Testament singalongs, I’ll take the breezy, ditzy Joseph over this tedious Moses any day.

One key problem is that Schwartz and writer Philip Lazebnik treat the Israelites’ struggle for freedom from Pharaoh as a life-learning experience for two bratty rich boys. Egyptian heir apparent Ramses and adopted foundling Moses idle away their lives racing chariots and chasing slave girls, until Moses learns of his Hebrew heritage and his destiny. Even then, it’s more about the two men’s internal struggle.

“For the rest of my life I’ll have to live with this,” bleats Luke Brady’s insipid Moses, sounding as if he’s had points put on his driving licence, rather than overseen the murder of Egypt’s firstborn by his vengeful god. Liam Tamne’s dorky Ramses constantly seeks his dead dad’s approval. Both men whinge about their strong-willed wives.

Choreographer Sean Cheesman uses the writhing, midriff-flashing bodies of the ensemble to create the Nile, sand dunes and the burning bush, backed up by projections. The effect is comic, especially the parting of the Red Sea, represented by two men borne aloft wearing string curtains.

There are two lively, foot-stomping numbers, Simcha and Through Heaven’s Eyes, the latter led by Gary Wilmot, on cheering form as Jethro. Otherwise, it’s a pretty godforsaken evening.

