🔥The Prince of Egypt at Dominion Theatre: First look at pictures of new West End musical🔥

The first production pictures of The Prince of Egypt, which opens tonight in the West End, have been released.

The musical, which tells the biblical tale of Moses and the Hebrew slaves’ escape from Egypt, is running at the Dominion Theatre.

Luke Brady stars as Moses, who was secretly adopted by the Pharaoh after his Jewish mother sent him down the river in a basket to protect him. Liam Tamne plays his adopted brother Ramses, while Christine Allado plays his wife Tziporah. Moses’ real sister Miriam and brother Aaron are played by Alexia Khadime and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

Based on the 1998 Academy Award-winning Dreamworks animated film, the Prince of Egypt is a brand new show from the original creative team: Philip LaZebnik has written the book, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Both have written a number of much-loved films and musicals: LaZebnik wrote the scripts for Pocahontas and Mulan, while Schwartz is responsible for the songs of Wicked, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Ten new songs have been written for the musical, which includes original tunes Deliver Us, Through Heaven’s Eyes and the famous When You Believe, made a global hit by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Producers have announced that an extra seven weeks have been added, with tickets now on sale to October 31.

The Prince of Egypt is directed by Scott Schwartz, with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set design by Kevin Depinet, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Mike Billings, sound by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, arrangements by Dominick Amendu, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and musical direction by Dave Rose.

