🔥The prettiest pies in London, from Bob Bob Cité to Bentley's Oyster Bar and Grill🔥

From traditional delights to quirky concoctions, these are the most exquisite pies in the capital.

Holborn Dining Room

Calum Franklin is the undisputed pie master, as this chicken and girolle creation with a foliage top proves.

£23, 252 High Holborn, WC1. holborndiningroom.com

Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill

Turbot en croûte to share has the king of fish wrapped in a soft, flaky crust, served on a silver platter.

£80, 11-15 Swallow Street, W1. bentleys.org

Kerridge’s Bar and Grill

Tom Kerridge takes the nose-to-tail mentality to the letter with this pig cheek pie, which is shaped into a snout.

£24.50, 10 Northumberland Ave, WC2. kerridgesbarandgrill.co.uk

Bob Bob Cité

Living up to the £25 million decor, Bob Bob Cité’s poulet pie has suitable pizzazz, topped with a glazed illustration of a chicken.

£19.50, 122 Leadenhall St, EC3. bobbobcite.com

Allegra

Patrick Powell’s elegant Stratford dining room serves a picture perfect pithivier filled with smoked eel, parsley and chilli vinegar.

£14, 20 International Way,​ E20. allegra-restaurant.com

