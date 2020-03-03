the-pope-does-not-have-coronavirus,-tests-return-negative:-italian-newspaper

Pope Francis gestures as he speaks during the weekly general audience at Vatican, Feb. 26, 2020.Remo Casilli/Reuters

Pope Francis has tested negative for the coronavirus after suffering a slight cold which led him to cancel several public gatherings, newspaper Il Messaggero reported Tuesday.

The Rome paper said Francis, 83, underwent the test as he has been suffering from a cough, a slight temperature, a sore throat and chills. The illness sparked speculation in Italian media that he had contracted the virus.

A spokesman for the Pope did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Francis was taken ill last week after leading a procession in Rome. He has been only slightly unwell and has maintained his private meetings, a Vatican official said last week.

