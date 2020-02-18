🔥The poisoned chalice of BBC reform is giving me Brexit flashbacks🔥

The BBC reform argument as advanced by the Government reflects the trajectory of the case for Brexit. It seems like a crystal-clear proposition for change, until you peer into the detail, at which point, advocates have to acknowledge that there is no such thing as the “clean break” from the present funding model. Alternatives can’t be found without frictions and trade-offs. They have the potential to disappoint and divide those keen on the original proposition.

Still, before we leap aboard the “Save the BBC” bus (a petition has already garnered more than 100,000 signatures), it’s wise to be a bit clearer about what we want to save it from. Meddling politicians are an eternal pest to broadcasters, but a dominant public service which has its licence-fee set by parliament, collected compulsorily under threat of legal action is inevitably entangled with the political power of the day.

It has been this way since the General Strike of 1926 when Lord Reith found the newly-formed broadcaster at the centre of a row between the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Tory government under Stanley Baldwin.

“A nice position for me,” Reith said wryly. “In between premier and primate, bound mightily to vex one or other.”

The BBC’s present woes follow the resurgence of doubts about its impartiality, intensified by a more divided political culture. Sometimes, it seems oddly taken aback to find itself swimming in such hot water, in a way that suggests there is a little too much insulation from the storms of national ideas and emotions wrapped around BBC Broadcasting House.

Anne McElvoy

“We have just got to keep restating our case that we will listen to everybody, serve everybody and host everybody,” the stalwart director of news Fran Unsworth put it this weekend. This is the default BBC position.

A business-as-usual approach will not wash on this occasion. Like it or not, the Johnson government has a more longstanding critical assessment of the BBC than its recent Tory predecessors and greater determination to be proactive in its challenges.

So the next raft of candidates to replace Lord Hall as director-general (applications close next month: posh title, poisoned chalice) needs to be open to the thought that to stay the same in terms of the many blessings the BBC bestows on the public, some things will have to change and the more nuanced question will be, what should be preserved and on what terms.

For one thing, it is no longer enough to simply declare that impartiality is a given. The BBC will be asked to scrutinise its definitions and omissions more closely and share with audiences how judgments are arrived at and be more receptive to criticism, where it is justified. If it means more than box-ticking, impartiality must be about a quest for curiousness and awareness of your own suppressed premises. The next DG needs to stand up to a Downing Street which can be critical and a bully — as happened with the fallout from the Iraqi “weapons of mass destruction” crisis in the late Blair era. It cannot serve audiences at the whim of prime ministers. It also needs to start figuring out what is negotiable and what is not, and have a strategy that can accommodate shifts in viewing and listening trends.

At this point, though, the argument turns the other way — towards the new raft of self-appointed broadcasting experts in No 10 and Oliver Dowden as the new Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), flanked by the return as minister of state for broadcasting of John Whittingdale, whose relationship with BBC DGs is a bit like that between Tom and Jerry — relentlessly antagonistic but so familiar as to have an edge of affinity to it.

The Government’s argument is also messy, since it is gunning directly for the licence fee on a number of grounds which are, to put it politely, diverse. The first (a parting shot from Baroness Morgan as culture secretary) was that the BBC needs help to think about its future, lest it is too dim to realise it is endangered by streaming services and the decriminalisation of licence-fee evasion and become “a relic like Blockbusters” — the defunct video rental store. But if a large-scale BBC solely funded by the licence fee is no longer fit for purpose as people wander off to streaming services, the problem will assert itself soon enough without a mercy-killing of the licence fee.

It depends if the kind of Conservatism driving this is the kind that believes in incremental change and reform to enhance the BBC’s commercial freedoms — or the kind which takes a hammer to the smash up the intricate machinery of a broadcaster and hopes that something turns up which might work better. Such policy debates are conducted at maximum speed and noise, but even some insiders in Camp Boris worry that many loyal Tories are not too keen on an end result that will worry constituents about losing access to a particular service under a shake-up.

It is perfectly possible to conceive of a ringfenced subscription-funded BBC, with news, current affairs and educational content free to air and Radio 3 and 4 (somewhat) protected.

But choices can produce more forks in the road. A switch to subscription-based set-top boxes will represent a major upheaval for viewers especially in parts of the country with poor broadband connectivity.

A one-shot subscription solution is really a variable menu of choices, none of which are free of liabilities or unintended consequences. Aged just under 100, the BBC is showing the wear and tear of demographic shifts and a dollop of its own groupthink. It cannot stave off some form of change to its model. But a lot depends whether the Government’s ultimate aim is to cure it or kill it — and it would be a service to all of us watching at home to be more open about that.

Anne McElvoy is Senior Editor at The Economist and a frequent BBC broadcaster

