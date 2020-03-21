🔥The Platform🔥

Movie Details & Credits
Netflix |
Release Date:
March 20, 2020
| Not Rated
Starring:
Alexandra Masangkay, Algis Arlauskas, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale, Eric Goode, Ivan Massagué, Mario Pardo, Txubio Fernández de Jáuregui, Zihara Llana, Zorion Eguileor
Summary:
In a future dystopia, prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells watch hungrily as food descends from above — feeding the upper tiers, but leaving those below ravenous and radicalized.
Director:
Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia
Genre(s):
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
94 min
See All Details and Credits
Awards & Rankings
Watch Now