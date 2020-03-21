🔥The Platform🔥

Movie Details & Credits

Netflix |

Release Date:
March 20, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Alexandra Masangkay, Algis Arlauskas, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale, Eric Goode, Ivan Massagué, Mario Pardo, Txubio Fernández de Jáuregui, Zihara Llana, Zorion Eguileor

Summary:

In a future dystopia, prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells watch hungrily as food descends from above — feeding the upper tiers, but leaving those below ravenous and radicalized.

Director:
Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Genre(s):

Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
94 min

