🔥The Piano Works announces corona closure – but is live streaming a virtual night out this weekend🔥

The Piano Works is helping people enjoy a virtual night out during the coronavirus outbreak out by live streaming its parties this weekend.

The bars in Farringdon and West End, known for featuring live bands performing songs on request, have been forced to close due to the pandemic – but they’re not letting it stop them.

Instead of heading to the bars in person, self isolators looking to enjoy themselves this Friday and Saturday can tune in for four hours of live music streamed via Facebook.

People can bring the party into their own homes from 8pm to midnight, while requesting songs via social media and singing along on their sofas.

The Piano Works is just one of many venues impacted by the coronavirus, with prime minister Boris Johnson urging the public to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres to stop the spread, while stopping short of ordering official closures.

