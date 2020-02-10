🔥The photographer telling the story of America's 'forgotten' cowboys🔥

A leading professional London photographer – driven by a childhood interest – is showcasing his photographic project, The Forgotten Cowboys.

John Ferguson took a six-month road trip around the US, travelling through Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, among other States, taking photographs telling the story of the country’s African American cowboys.

“It is a fascinating story, one that was regularly overlooked by the mainstream media establishment for many years, John tells Future London. “My incredible road trip will live with me forever. In fact, I returned again 6 months later because of the sheer amount of amazing material I’d found to cover.

“I wanted to produce a ‘cinematic’ style or effect, one which ran through all of my images… a little bit of Hollywood.

“Ironic really, seeing that Hollywood helped keep down the contribution of the African American cowboys and the role they played in helping to open up the western frontier.”

(John Ferguson)

John commonly works with national and international newspapers, as well as national magazines, alongside large international NGOs. His career has taken him to more than 50 countries, producing photographic images from war zones, conflict areas, famine and drought-hit to natural disaster areas around the world.

“I’ve created detailed features stories on the AIDS pandemic, to natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the tsunami,” he says. “I’ve also covered the escalation of poverty and health care initiatives around the established and devolving third world.

“But this story – of the African American cowboys – has fascinated me since I was a young boy playing cowboys with my brother and friends at our junior school. My brother and I were repeatedly told we couldn’t be cowboys as there were never any black cowboys, so we had to play the role of the native Indians.

“Was this the reason why I endeavoured to find to venture overseas to the American South in search of these forgotten cowboys?

(John Ferguson)

“The Hollywood genre of Western ‘wild west’ films has filled our TV screens and cinemas for over 60 years, but how many of these films have featured black cowboys in prominent roles or even as minor characters? Not too many.”

For the project, John photographed and interviewed different members of the African American cowboy community from Oklahoma to Mississippi.

While most of the people he met were part-timers, who took part in the hundreds of rodeo events across the Southern states, he also met full-time cowboys working in the cattle markets, with many able to trace their lineage back over two hundred years in the ranching industry.

“The existence of black cowboys and their history is somewhat of a mystery to many,” he explains. “I certainly had never encountered black cowboys, nor had many others outside this seemingly closed world. The more I researched and read about these African-Americans, the more these stories pulled me in.

“There’s is a rich history, a small but pivotal community of cowboys. By producing this photographic body of work, a glimpse into the lives and roles of these people, I’m putting together a new and stimulating look at something that is as fascinating as it is intriguing to so many people.”

The project is on-going and John is keen to return to the subject, and the US. “If I were to embark on another journey to this American region, I would aim to produce images that give the project more of a sense of place, by which I mean, photography that encapsulates the landscape, the homes, and the environment. This initiative could still be a possibility.

“Consequently, I’m extremely interested in expanding my interest, both personally and professionally in delving deeper into the history of this somewhat forgotten community.”

johnfergusonphoto.com