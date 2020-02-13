🔥The Photograph🔥

Starring:

Chelsea Peretti, Courtney B. Vance, Issa Rae, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Lakeith Stanfield, LilRel Howery, Rob Morgan, Teyonah Parris, Y’lan Noel

Summary:

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-starWhen famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield).… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Romance

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:

106 min