the-photograph

🔥The Photograph🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Starring:

Chelsea Peretti, Courtney B. Vance, Issa Rae, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Lakeith Stanfield, LilRel Howery, Rob Morgan, Teyonah Parris, Y’lan Noel

Summary:

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-starWhen famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Issa Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield).… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Romance

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:
106 min

Related Posts

disney-plus-celebrates-valentine’s-day-with-fairy-tale-weddings-and-more

Disney Plus celebrates Valentine’s Day with Fairy Tale Weddings and more

John koli
netflix-teases-i-am-not-okay-with-this,-a-new-series-from-the-stranger-things-producers

Netflix teases I Am Not Okay With This, a new series from the Stranger Things producers

John koli
full-invisible-man-trailer-may-reveal-the-origin-of-his-powers

Full Invisible Man Trailer May Reveal The Origin Of His Powers

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *