🔥The PFA Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The Professional Footballers’ Association has announced it has postponed this year’s awards ceremony due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The ceremony was due to take place on April 26, but with Boris Johnson today strongly encouraging the public to minimise all unnecessary social contact, it has been postponed.

As with the mass uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, a rescheduled date is yet to be decided.

The outbreak of the disease has had significant impacts on the world of sport, with both the Premier League and EFL suspending play until April 3 at the very earliest. ​

A statement said: “This crisis extends far beyond the world of football and we must take steps in accordance with the welfare of the wider general public.

“The current situation does not lend itself to mass gatherings of this nature and given the uncertainty of when the current season might end and the potential threats to the health of our members and guests the event is not feasible at this time.

“We hope that by making this early decision it provides clarity moving forward and we hope to be in a position to reschedule the event later in the year.”

In last year’s awards, Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, while Raheem Sterling was crowned PFA Young Player of the Year.

Arsenal Women forward Vivianne Miedema was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year, while Manchester City Women midfielder Georgia Stanway was crowned PFA Young Player of the Year.