🔥The perfect pancake day recipe from Gloria and Circolo Popolare🔥

It’s time to whip out your frying pans: pancake day is just around the corner.

Whether you’re a sugar and lemon loyalist or an anything-goes pancake maverick, Shrove Tuesday is the day to put your flipping skills to the test.

And, for the first time ever, both Gloria & Circolo Popolare of cult-Instagram-restaurant fame will serve their ‘incroyable’ ricotta pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner this Tuesday.

Stacks of fluffy ricotta pancakes topped with maple syrup & roasted banana are available at both restaurants – but if you want to create your own below, here’s their exclusive recipe.

Banana ricotta pancakes

Morning Glory: Chantilly cream and banana pancakes

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the batter

4 eggs

120g/ 4oz caster sugar

100g/3 ½ oz (generous 1/3 cup) ricotta cheese

500 ml/17 fl oz (generous 2 cups) cultured buttermilk

320g / 11 ¼ oz (2 ½ cups) flour, preferably Italian ‘type 00’

40g/ 1 ½ oz (1/3 cup) cornflour (cornstarch)

5g / ¼ oz (1 teaspoon) baking powder

5g / ¼ oz (1 ¼ teaspoons) bicarbonate of (baking) soda

1 pinch of salt

50g / 2oz (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter

To serve

2 bananas, cut diagonally into 1-cm / 1/2 inch-thick slices

12 tablespoons Chantilly cream

Maple syrup

How to

Make the batter. Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Whisk the egg yolks with the ricotta in in a large mixing bowl. Add the cultured buttermilk and mix. Sift in the flour, cornflour (cornstarch), baking powder and bicarbonate of (baking) soda. Whisk briskly until you have a smooth batter.

In a second mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites with the salt until they form stiff peaks. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter.

Heat the butter in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat. Using a small ladle, add a portion of batter to the pan. Cook the pancake for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden. Repeat the process to make 11 more pancakes.

Stack 3 pancakes on each individual serving plate. Add 3 tablespoons of Chantilly cream to each plate and scatter the banana slices over the pancakes. Drizzle each stack with maple syrup and devour!