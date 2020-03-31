🔥The Old Vic's Endgame to be screened on Digital Theatre for audiences who donated ticket price🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Old Vic will be screening its recent production of Endgame starring Daniel Radcliffe to ticket-holders of cancelled performances.

The Samuel Beckett play, which is in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II, closed on March 15, after the Old Vic became the first London theatre to announce closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. Endgame still had two weeks left of the run.

The theatre will now team up with on-demand platform Digital Theatre to present a filmed version of the play to the audience members who donated the cost of their tickets.

Online screenings will take place on April 1, 9, 17 and 25.

These ticket-holders will also have free access to Digital Theatre for two weeks, a private video message from the cast and free membership to the Old Vic, which entitles them to priority booking.

How to get your cultural fix online – in pictures

Radcliffe starred alongside Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson in Endgame. The dark comedy follows the blind, demanding Hamm (Cumming) and his resentful servant Clov (Radcliffe) who are locked in a stalemate as Hamm’s senile parents are confined to dustbins.