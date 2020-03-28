🔥The Occupant and 5 good movies to watch on Netflix this weekend🔥

The Occupant on Netflix. Photo courtesy Quim Vives, Netflix It’s the last weekend of March. Between new releases during the week and exiting movies next week, there are some great movies on Netflix to watch.We’re still stuck in lockdown in many parts of the country. Even if you’re not in full lockdown, it’s best for you to stay home. Don’t worry; Netflix has your back when it comes to things to do. With the new releases during the week and the exiting movies next week, there are a bunch of great ones to check out.Whether you’re in the mood for action or comedy, there’s a movie for all. Here are five good movies to watch this weekend, March 28-29.5. Blood FatherLet’s start with action. Blood Father is the 2016 English-language French movie starring Mel Gibson. Gibson plays an ex-con who goes on the run with his estranged daughter when they find out that her boyfriend is part of a cartel. The Boys fans will definitely want to see Erin Moriarty in a feature film.It’s a fun ride to go on. There’s no way that it breaks ground when it comes to action movies but that’s not always what you need, right?4. Killing Them SoftlyWho doesn’t love a fun Brad Pitt action movie? That’s what you get with the 2012 movie Killing Them Softly, which is now on Netflix. Markie Trattman loses his money in a card game, but not through gambling. Three men robbed the card game, and now Markie is on a path of revenge to get his money back. He decides to hire a professional enforcer, Jackie, to help investigate the case.Like Blood Father, there’s nothing groundbreaking about the movie. But it is a fun ride for Brad Pitt fans.3. The Lord of the RingsWhen it comes to fantasy movies, there’s one specific trilogy that will always stand out. It’s all about The Lord of the Rings. The movies are leaving Netflix next week, so this is the perfect time to watch them.You’ve got hours of entertainment with the movies. Introduce the kids to Middle Earth and enjoy the ride yourself for what is likely a well-spent millionth time.2. Batman BeginsBatman Begins and The Dark Knight are also leaving Netflix next week. Now is the time to check out the movies once more. After all, you know you’ve watched them before. The Christian Bale movies are arguably the best version of Batman since the comedic talents of Adam West. So, what are you waiting for?1. The OccupantWhen it comes to Netflix movies, The Occupant is the one to check out this weekend. Javier Muñoz was once a successful executive. When he finds himself unemployed, he and his family need to leave the home they can no longer afford. However, he finds that he can’t stop stalking the new tenants of his former home, leading to a sinister turn of events.What are you watching this weekend on Netflix? Share in the comments below.