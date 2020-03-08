🔥The night it rained seat cushions at Busch Stadium🔥

Editor’s note: As we enter the 2020 baseball season Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he’s covered.Here’s the Commish’s pick for No. 9. April 18, 1987, seat cushion night. It was October in April on Saturday night at Busch Stadium.In one of the most bizarre, dramatic baseball games this early in the season, Tom Herr’s first career grand slam gave the Cardinals a 12-8 victory over the New York Mets in 10 innings.Fans sent seat cushions sailing onto the field, and drivers honked horns in the streets as though if the Cardinals had won their 100th game rather than their sixth.Herr, whose double had helped the Cardinals erase the Mets’ early 5-0 lead, connected against Jesse Orosco after rookie Tom Pagnozzi had tied the game with his first big-league hit earlier in the inning.Herr drove in six runs.”I knew it was out when I hit it,” Herr said. “It was a great feeling seeing everybody waiting at home plate and going a little crazy.”From Orosco’s standpoint, the first-pitch fastball prompted him to say, “Oh, no.””I was hoping it would hit a bird or something,” he said.