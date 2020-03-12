Work is set to begin on a new Witcher game once Cyberpunk 2077 launches later this year, and if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we need more games in the Witcher universe.

According to Eurogamer, president of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski, shared this information with a group of journalists in Poland, stating that they already have a “clear concept” for the next Witcher entry.

Seeing as how Cyberpunk releases in September, if all goes smoothly with that new release date we can probably expect the new Witcher game to begin development then.

Kicinski said in the meeting: “We have already been working on another single player game, we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. Immediately after the completion of work on Cyberpunk 2077, work on the next title will start from a hoof. We have two worlds and within these worlds we want to create games, therefore all planned games are either ‘Witcher’ or ‘Cyberpunk'”.

(CD Projekt Red)

This new game reportedly won’t be a sequel to Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but it will be ’embedded’ into the Witcher franchise. It seems likely, however, that the game will not focus on Geralt of Rivia, since his story concluded in the Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt marked a turning point for developers CD Projekt Red when they unleashed this monstrously large and outstanding game in 2015.

It’s one of the most celebrated RPGs available at the moment and it was ported to the Switch last year.

The Witcher has been around in Poland for a long time now, but it wasn’t until 2007 when the first Witcher game was released in the West that a larger audience started paying attention.

The book series, penned by Andrzej Sapkowski and first released in 1993, was adapted into a game series by CD Project Red.

Despite years of ongoing disagreements between the two, Mr Sapkowski and Projekt Red reached an amicable deal in December 2019, which is seemingly why a new Witcher game is in the works.