🔥The next-gen wireless earbuds to try in 2020🔥

Wireless earbuds dominated the headphones market last year and 2020 looks to be no different.

We’re only a few months into the year and already there have been countless releases of wireless earbuds, each one pertaining to offer better sound and more charge than the last.

Yet not all wireless earbuds are created equal. Whether your focus is on budget, sustainability or the added benefit of noise-cancelling, these are the wireless earbuds to try in 2020.

The colourful ones: JBL Tune 220TWS

The JBL Tune earbuds in ocean blue (JBL)

Whilst Apple always sticks to its signature white for its AirPods, JBL has gone the other way by adding four different colourways for its JBL Tune earbuds, available in triple black, pure white, ocean blue and dusty pink.

Not only that, these cute ‘buds feature JBL’s bass sound tech so you can dance to the beat on the go whilst the handy buttons on the side can be tapped to skip a song, enable voice command and take calls.

£99.99, uk.jbl.com

The fitness ones: Cleer Goal earphones

The Cleer Goal earbuds are designed specially for workouts in mind (Cleer Audio)

If you’ve managed to stick with your fitness goals well into February then well done you and nothing makes a workout go faster than a good soundtrack. These Cleer Audio earbuds are designed for workouts, with a sweat-proof coating and changeable ergonomic wings to keep them in place during intense activity.

They also feature echo cancellation call tech for superior call quality, in case you need to pause a run and pick up a work call on the go.

£129, cleeraudio.com

The high-end ones: Beoplay E8 3rd Gen

The Beoplay E8 earbuds are some of the most expensive ones on the list (Bang & Olufsen )

Bang & Olufsen always comes through with the stylish sound gear, and the new Beoplay E8 earbuds are no different. The company’s engineers used 3D-modelling and consumer testing to ensure the earbuds fit a variety of ear shapes and sizes whilst being 17 per cent smaller than last year’s version.

They also have an impressive battery life – each earbud offers seven hours of continuous playtime and four full charges in the leather case. The accompanying Beoplay App allows you to tweak the sound to suit you.

£300, bang-olufsen.com

The long-lasting ones: Samsung Galaxy Buds+

(Samsung)

Samsung’s upgraded buds have an 11-hour battery life, when most rivals offer six max. Perfect for those with charging fatigue. They include a two-way speaker which adapts to the sound around you, as well as a three-mic system for crystal clear hands-free calls.

They fit snugly in your ears too.

£159, samsung.com/uk

The sustainable ones: House of Marley Redemption ANC earbuds

The earbuds are crafted from renewable bamboo and recycled silicone (House of Marley )

House of Marley has made a name for itself for its well-designed sustainable music tech. As part of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday celebrations, the company announced its Redemption ANC wireless earbuds – the first sustainably-minded earbuds with active noise cancelling (ANC).

The earbuds are crafted from renewable bamboo and recycled silicone, whilst the case is made from wood derivatives such as sawdust. The buds form a passive seal in the ear and use ANC to keep out background noise. They have a five-hour battery life, with 20 hours in total in the case, and are sweat-proof and water-resistant.

£179.99, houseofmarley.co.uk

The noise-cancelling ones: TicPods 2 Pro

The TicPods 2 Pro are some of the most affordable earbuds with noise-cancelling (Mobvoi )

Mobvoi upped its game with the TicPods 2 Pro earbuds. Featuring dual mics with noise cancellation you should be able to drown out the noise of the tube with ease. They also have some fun quick commands and head gesture control – nod your head twice to accept a call or shake it twice to reject it.

They also have a rather affordable price for such a high-tech pair of earbuds at £119.99, so you’re certainly getting a lot of bang for your buck.

£119.99, Mobvoi.com

The unbreakable ones: Jaybird VISTA true wireless headphones

(Jaybirds )

Jaybird’s new Planetary Green earbuds meet the US military standard for durability, which includes water, sweat, crush and shockproof, so they should definitely survive a workout or two.

With six hours of audio on a full charge, these buds are also the lightest and smallest set of true wireless headphones Jaybird has created to date.

£159.99, jaybirdsport.com

The wireless earbuds to look out for in 2020

If this lot don’t take your fancy there are more wireless earbuds coming this year. Apple is rumoured to be releasing a cheaper pair of its noise-cancelling AirPods named the AirPods Pro Lite – let’s hope the tech giant comes up with a catchier name than that.

Google is also set to unveil its Pixel Buds at some point in spring. Available in four colours, white, orange, mint green and black, they feature adaptive sound, instant access to the Google Assistant and they look pretty cool too. You can join the waitlist at store.google.com