Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox was major news, which had a rippling influence on various upcoming movies. Josh Boone’s THE BRAND NEW Mutants was among those movies, and you will be the ultimate installment in the X-Men franchise once we know it. The movie was pushed back several times following the original trailer arrived back 2017. But Boone recently revealed a means that the delays benefitted the long gestating blockbuster actually.

THE BRAND NEW Mutants had its fair share of delays, as 20th Century Fox pushed the horror inspired superhero movies two separate times in order to avoid competing with Deadpool 2 and Dark Phoenix respectively. So when the Disney/Fox merger happened, it seemingly put Josh Boone’s blockbuster in danger. But THE BRAND NEW Mutants is finally going to theaters the following month, and Boone explained a proven way it the delays helped the movie recently. When talking about the editing process at the real point of the delays, he said:

In the editing, we were probably 75 percent done. We returned or more finished it. A couple of was taken because of it months, also it was nice to back have the ability to come. Knate [Lee], my co-writer, and I, we hadn’t seen it in per year. We did a lot of things here and that people hadn’t considered or noticed per year before there.

Well, that’s definitely a silver lining. The years break between THE BRAND NEW Mutants’ original editing and completion may have been a logistical nightmare, but it addittionally allowed Josh Knate and Boone Lee another with a brand new perspective. And for the reason that real way, it could have benefitted the standard of the mutant-centric movie actually. Discuss perspective.

Josh Boone’s comments to EW help peel back the curtain on THE BRAND NEW Mutants’ long road to theaters. The upcoming movie was largely susceptible to 20th Century Fox’s scheduling. As soon as Disney and Fox’s deal was in motion, it complicated things further. But there’s finally a light shining at the end of the tunnel, with company and Boone completing the movie before its theatrical run.

While THE BRAND NEW Mutants didn’t get any reshoots, Josh Boone could complete the upcoming blockbuster along with his original vision. Despite rumors to the contrary, it will likely be rated PG-13. So while horror could have an influence on the movie clearly, it wasn’t made terrifying enough to garner an R rating. The most recent trailers teased a few of the more traditional comic book movie elements, specifically for Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik.

X-Men fans are excited to see THE BRAND NEW Mutants in theaters, following rumors that it might find yourself streaming following the Disney/Fox deal. Luckily the X-Men spinoff will undoubtedly be taken to audiences just how it had been originally intended– even though actors’ aging put reshoots out of question.

THE BRAND NEW Mutants is defined to reach in theaters on April 3rd. For the time being, have a look at our 2020 release list to plan the next trip to the films.