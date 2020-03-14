The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Now the dust has well and truly settled on fashion month, we’ve been left daydreaming about what our looks for next season will consist of.

From Roland Mouret, which offered its modern take on workwear in London, to Hedi Slimane who masterminded his rock ‘n’ roll twist at Celine in Paris, the new season ushered in a mood of dressing for pleasure and fun.

However what really stole the show during fashion month was the new era of beauty we’re ushering in. From the “post-facial glow” translucent skin seen backstage at Victoria Beckham to the bold colours painted onto lids backstage at Rixo, next season’s beauty mood was fearless and bold.

And, if you thought the make-up was fearless, the nails amped up the voltage even further, from glitzy glam to neon brights.

These are the key nail looks to watch out for next season, so take note and get ahead of the curve.

Crystallised claws

Simone Rocha (IMAXtree)

Nail artist Ama Quashie designed nails for Simone Rocha’s autumn/winter 2020 show which reflected the whimsical mood of romanticism that the show epitomised.

“Simone’s instructions were brief – it was all about life and loss, creation, and it’s destruction both in the human experience and the sea,” Quashie says. “We used this to create a gradient wave on the nails to reflect this.”

By keeping the base pale and neutral, Quashie made a statement by sticking Swarovski crystals in a crescent shape on the periphery of the nails.

She explains, “The choice of crystals came from the use in the collection – crystals were used on the clothing and accessories so it seemed like a natural choice to continue this down to the nails.”

Gold finger

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi (IMAXtree)

Backstage at Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, gold leaf was applied to models’ ears, foreheads, cheeks and nails to a bedazzling effect.

Renowned nail artist Marian Newman then applied crystals to fingers over the top of the gold leaf, which elevated the collection’s demure sensibility.

To recreate, opt for metallics for your nails. Perhaps gold leaf all over your fingers isn’t the most practical.

Neon nails

Tommy Hilfiger AW20 (Peacci)

American fashion stalwart Tommy Hilfiger unveiled his fourth collection in partnership with Lewis Hamilton during London Fashion Week, at a show which was held at the Tate Modern.

The collection was youthful and modern and that was what Newman tried to recreate with the nails. She explains, “Tommy Hilfiger is all about being young, fun, and carefree. Unapologetically youthful!”

She ensured that both male and female models had their fingernails painted in an array of fluorescent shades, which created “an exuberant colour pop designed to make a statement, whilst in-keeping with the modern, bold Tommy Hilfiger look.”

Gem drop talons

Ashish (IMAXtree)

Ashish, a brand never one to shy away from embellishments, bling or accessories, also used Ama Quashie to design its nails at its autumn/winter show.

“Ashish’s autumn/winter collection was inspired by the movie Sweet Charity and elevated uptown New York in the sixties! The pieces were a wash of colour and texture so I created seven nail looks for twenty models in a range of metallic, bright and nude colours,” Quashie describes.

Nail extensions were kept lengthy, and eight of the key looks from the collection had bead drips on the nail tip to mirror the exact beading on the shoes and clothes.