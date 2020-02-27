🔥The must-see films arriving in London cinemas this March🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Hollywood awards season might be over, but there are plenty of great films to keep an eye out for over the coming weeks.

It’s already shaping up to be a strong year for film, and March is packed with eye-catching releases well worth seeing in the capital.

Theres a highly anticipated horror sequel, the latest Pixar release and a biopic of one of the most influential figures in the history of science arriving very soon.

This is our pick of the five must-see films arriving in cinemas this March.

Onward – March 6

Onward – Trailer

The first Pixar movie since Toy Story 4 arrives in March, with Onward already shaping up to be an instant classic. The film takes place in a vivid fantasy world where magic once existed. It focuses on two brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who are given the chance to spend one final day with their late father. Bring the tissues – this one could get emotional.

Military Wives – March 6

Military Wives – Trailer

From the Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo, Military Wives tells the true story of the partners of armed forces personnel who came together to sing for charity. The choir became a media sensation, performing at high profile remembrance services and inspiring the formation of 75 choirs across the UK. Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan star in one of the most uplifting stories you’re likely to see in cinemas this month.

Radioactive – March 20

Radioactive – Trailer

Physicist and pioneer Marie Curie is the subject of this new biopic, which sees Rosamund Pike step into the lead role. The film follows Curie as she became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, discovering radium and polonium and changing the face of science forever. It first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and now it’s finally getting a release in the UK.

A Quiet Place: Part 2 – March 20

A Quiet Place Part II – Trailer

Make a sound and you die – A Quiet Place: Part 2 is nearly here, two years after the first movie left audiences terrified. The original took £259m ($340m) worldwide, making it one of the biggest horror releases of recent times. John Kransinski is back in the director’s chair, with Emily Blunt on the run from hordes of blind aliens with supersonic hearing for a second time. We’re really excited for this one.

Mulan – March 27

Mulan – Trailer

There’s no Mushu this time around, but that doesn’t mean Mulan won’t be a hoot. Niki Caro directs this new epic, with Liu Yifei starring in the title role. It’s got the biggest budget for any Disney reboot at $200m but the financial future of the film is in doubt, with the movie looking to make its release date in China following the coronavirus outbreak. We hope it gets there in time – we’re going to go out on a limb and say it’s looking like it could be one of the better Disney remakes of recent years. After all, it can’t be much worse than Dumbo and Aladdin.