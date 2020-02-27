🔥The Mummy Diaries: Sam and Billie Faiers' kids steal the show with 'hilarious' antics🔥

Fans of Sam and Billie Faiers’ reality series The Mummy Diaries were left in stitches as the sisters’ children caused chaos during the first episode of series seven.

A hilarious scene saw Sam, partner Paul Knightley and children ‘Little’ Paul, four, and Rosie, two, and Billie, husband Greg Shepherd and children Nelly, five, and Arthur, two, gather for a family photo shoot.

Among the props was a crystal-encrusted toy car for the children to pose with – priced at a mere £40,000.

As the children became over-excited and climbed all over the pricey toy, the inevitable happened and Rosie managed to crack the car’s plastic windshield, leaving mum Sam mortified.

The children caused havoc on the photoshoot (ITV)

Elsewhere in the episode, Arthur charmed viewers with his antics, including a performance of Jingle Bells (complete with a bow at the end) and his and sister Nelly’s reaction to the prospect of their grandmother Sue going on a date.

Twitter users branded the double act “hilarious” – with one even suggesting that a career in comedy could be on the cards.

Speaking to Standard Online earlier this month, the sisters said that they are not trying to present a “perfect” version of motherhood on the show and instead aim to show “all the highs and lows” of parenting.

Billie Faiers – In pictures

“Obviously we share everything – we’re putting it out there that we’re not the perfect mums and we do struggle with childcare,” Sam said. “The kids aren’t perfect.”

“They’re not all perfectly well behaved, we show all their tantrums,” Billie added, admitting that filming with four young children can be unpredictable.

The Mummy Diaries continues Wednesdays on ITVBe from 9pm.