On Monday Harry and Meghan completed their final engagement as senior royals and are now expected to settle into life in Canada.

Canada has strong links to the Royal Family, a member of the British Commonwealth since 1931. While the Queen is Canadian head of state, the prime minister is head of government and her position is purely a ceremonial one.

Canada’s government ministers still swear an oath to the Queen and she also acts as Colonel-in-Chief of the armed forces – though this is also a ceremonial position.

But when faced with the question of who should rule if the Queen cannot, the decision for Canadians was a tough one.

(Getty Images)

In a survey carried out by Research Co of 1000 Canadian adults in 2019, 33% of Canadians said that after the Queen dies they would prefer an elected head of state.

Meanwhile, 31% would prefer for Canada to remain a monarchy, 19% don’t care and 17% are undecided.

(Getty Images)

The two most popular Royal Family members in Canada are Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, with a favourability rating of 71%. Prince Harry follows close behind with 70%.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Kate and Meghan both ranked highly as well, scoring 68% and 60% respectively.

(Getty Images)

The heir to the throne Prince Charles scored a 43% favourability rate.

When asked who should take over as the next monarch, 41% said they would prefer William while 20% would prefer Charles.

One third of the voters wanted an elected head of state, with 51% believing they will still be in the Commonwealth in 20 years.

Seven in ten Canadians vote the Queen, Prince William and Prince Harry as the most favourable.

Most popular royals in Canada, ranked

1. The Queen and Prince William

2. Prince Harry

3. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

4. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

5. Prince Philip

6. Prince Charles