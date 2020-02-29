🔥The most exclusive members-only clubs around the world, from Soho House to The Hurlingham🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

There’s something about an exclusive club which fascinates people, whether you’re a kid in a treehouse with your best mates or luxuriating by a Soho House pool surrounded by filmstars in baseball caps.

The luxury world is full of members-only clubs which provide sanctuary amidst the everyday chaos, but there’s another tier of hyper elite clubs which count CEOs, Oscar-winning actors and legendary musicians amongst their ranks.

While you might be able to buy your way into one of these elite establishments if you throw enough money around, more often than not you’ll have to undergo a rigorous application process, secure nominations from existing members and wait a decade or two to be bumped off the waiting list.

(Annabel’s)

We spoke with Oli Coles, the founder of digital reciprocal club platform OtherClub, who explained why people are willing to go to great lengths to be part of the gang.

Coles said, “Each club offers different benefits and as such there are different reasons that people choose to join a private members’ club. Some universal benefits include exclusivity to a particular profession or pastime which in turn can provide great networking or social opportunities.”

Or, as media attorney Craig Emanuel put it to The Hollywood Reporter, “If I want to say hello to Kevin Huvane dining with Nicole Kidman, it doesn’t feel as invasive as walking over to them in a restaurant.”

Major deals have taken place behind the walls of members-only clubs.

(Facebook / The Wing)

San Vicente Bungalows played host to a detente between Netflix and Hollywood, when director Steven Spielberg was seen meeting with Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bradley Cooper, his ex Irina Shayk and Lady Gaga performed an emotional rendition of ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born for select guests at the same spot.

Other clubs like The Wing and CORE have seen the likes of politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, actor Jennifer Lawrence and Twitter founder Ev Williams sit down for Q&As with members.

“The fact that most clubs have a rigorous application process means that they are rarely over-crowded,” Coles continued, “which in turn provides the benefit of providing a quiet haven to entertain friends or clients or to act as a place to unwind or check emails.”

Soho House’s newest Mykonos property (Soho House)

Scoring an invite to one exclusive club might also mean you can hang out at other exclusive spots on your travels, as many clubs have reciprocal agreements – meaning that with a letter of introduction, your membership in a London club could score you an invite to clubs as far flung as Japan and South Africa.

In fact, Coles’ business OtherClub digitises the experience and “handles all reciprocal club bookings” with the ease of a mobile phone app.

Applying to join a club is a process that sounds equally (if not more intense) than a job application, as prospective members sometimes have to go through multiple rounds of interviews and answer questions you’re likely to find on a college admissions essay.

Coles revealed that prospective members “increasingly” have their social media vetted, especially their LinkedIn profiles to see what industry they’re in.

Coles advised, “Many members-only clubs are established to attract a particular audience, be it creatives, CEO’s, those in agriculture, or people in private equity, venture capital and startups etc.

“Make sure your LinkedIn profile suitably matches the clubs’ criteria and indeed your mutual connections could add value.

“Your job title will also play a part and in some cases your presence as a team member on your company website offers further validation that you are who you say you are.”

“Most super-exclusive clubs will require a letter of recommendation (or referee) from at least 1 existing member,” he added. “As best you can, make sure your referrer is a member the club wants to retain as such. Longer-standing members are likely to have more influence.”

He continued that the most difficult clubs for anybody to break into are ones that “specialise in an area you’re not in.” For example, he said, “There are thousands of people who want to become a member of the Soho House group but their profession doesn’t match their criteria.”

San Vicente Bungalows

Membership fee: $4,200 a year, with a $1,800 joining fee

Location: West Hollywood

As the brainchild of Sunset Tower Hotel’s Jeffrey Klein, the San Vicente Bungalows is a 1,100 member club of elites including the likes of John Mayer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Eddie Redmayne Johnny Depp, Estee Lauder heiress Aerin Lauder – plus reported members Michelle Obama, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Formerly a clothing-optional seedy motel, Klein transformed the space into a cosy (and more importantly private oasis) for some of the most recognisable faces in the world.

Industry-defining meetings, including director Steven Spielberg’s sit down with Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, and incredible moments such as Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born have taken place here.

There’s undoubtedly hundreds more that we’ll never know about, as barring the rare leak, members are heavily vetted and everyone who enters the premises has to sign a code of conduct, as well as surrender their phone at the door where a sticker is placed over the camera.

Getting in is nigh-on impossible, with a waiting list of 7000 members which is said to include the likes of Taylor Swift.

After being nominated by an existing member of good standing, prospective members have to send in an application (which includes headshots and answers to three questions) and then face the wrath of a 14 person secret screening body full of experts on culture which reportedly counts Julia Roberts as one of its members.

Even then, only 10% of people actually make it in and members over 35 have to fork out a hefty $4,200 a year.

Roppongi Hills Club

Membership fee: £8,367 initiation fee, £1,253 annual fee and a £3,482 refundable deposit

Location: Tokyo, Japan

This ultra-exclusive club in Roppongi Hills is run by the Hyatt and takes over the entire 51st floor of the Mori Tower, boasting a 360 degree view of Tokyo’s skyline.

With seven luxury restaurants (one specialising in Wagyu beef) and two bars, it has a strict smart casual dress code and runs regular networking events as well as an annual party.

Members also get free access to the Mori Art Museum and its exhibitions, as well as special benefits at hotels, spas and childcare services around the country.

With banquet venues and a number of member events, including cooking classes, wine tastings, golf competitions and more, a membership here gets you more than just a place to hang out in the mornings.

Little Beach House Malibu

(Facebook / Little Beach House Malibu)

Membership fee: £1,645 for local house membership, £3,874 for every house membership

Location: Malibu

If you manage to score a Soho House club membership, you can get international access to every single Soho House across the world – other than the newest Malibu property, which requires an additional application and opened in 2016.

As with standard Soho Houses, you’ll need to be referred by two existing members and to complete an application form which requires a headshot.

With a gorgeous teak space designed by Montalba Architects, it’s a cosy yet ultra luxe two storey space with an unbeatable view over the Carbon and Surfrider beaches from its balcony.

On the weekends, you’ll find the brunch club gathering for their ‘Feast’ at their restaurant as a DJ or live music plays.

The Hurlingham

(Facebook / The Hurlingham Club)

Membership fee: Undisclosed, but rumoured to be £1000+ per year

Location: London

If you’ve got a decade or two to wait around, you might just be bumped off the waiting list at The Hurlingham and become a fully-fledged member.

As one of the most exclusive country clubs in the world, new membership applications are closed and the only viable way to get in at this point is to be born to a current member.

Located in a gorgeous manor house in Fulham, the 42-acre grounds include lush gardens, four indoor squash courts, a fitness centre with a half size Olympic indoor pool and more.

Dating back to the 1860s, the club has a long history with a particular focus on sports.

Yellowstone Club

Membership fees: $400,000 initiation fee, annual fee of $41,500 plus a home in the area

Location: Big Sky, Montana

The Yellowstone Club is a glitzy destination resort and members-only club with a gigantic barrier to entry – you have to own one of the homes across the 15,200 acre grounds.

Given that they go for between $2-25 million, it’s a major price to pay and even then you don’t automatically qualify for the club.

On top of that, you have to pay a $400,000 initiation fee and $41,500 annual fee before gaining access.

Yellowstone Club boasts its own private mountain with 2,900 acres of powder, 2,700 vertical cliff drops, 15 ski lifts and 60 trails for its members to enjoy.

With top tier security reportedly led by a former Secret Service officer, it means the club’s VIPs can leave their bodyguards at home as they zip down the slopes on skis or snowboards.

If you get tired of the slopes, you’ll also be able to head off to a public ski resort in Big Sky and use their slopes.

In the summer, it becomes an adventure holiday destination with the opportunity to go mountain biking and climbing, as well as to use an 18 hole Tom Weiskopf golf course.

With members including Bill and Melinda Gates, Google’s Eric Schmidt, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and more, you’re likely to run into a handful of recognisable faces hanging out at the Rainbow Lodge, picking up their children from a youth centre (complete with an arcade) or dining at one of its several restaurants.

1930

Membership fee: By invitation

Location: Milan, Italy

Oscar Wilde once said, “I won’t belong to a club that accepts me as a member” – an attitude this Milanese speakeasy has taken to heart.

Earning a spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, only a few lucky people will ever get to experience 1930 as you have to earn the trust of those at the MAG Cafe.

Once that’s done, you’ll be granted an all-white membership card (with details that can only be read under a UV light) and be sent a text message with the location of the address.

Paying homage to the prohibition-era, the space plays host to some of Milan Fashion Week’s most elite parties.

With an almost religious approach to mixology, you’ll be able to enjoy adventurous cocktails including their gin-soaked lemon and raspberry cheesecake, Mexican eggnog or a Marilyn Monroe – champagne served with a spritz of her favourite fragrance: Chanel No.5.

As one of the trickiest invites on the list, you’ll be hard pressed to find any information as its Facebook page (the only online presence they have) is incredible sparse on the details with no phone number, address or even opening hours listed.

The Wing

Membership fee: $2,700 per year

Location: Global

This dedicated all-womens club has recently expanded its offering to London, where it’s taken over a five storey townhouse.

Last year, it was reported that the club’s string of American premises had a waiting list of 35,000 people after launching in 2016.

Designed with working women in mind, it’s a space to network with like-minded professionals with everything you’ll need and more: a beauty room stocked with products from the likes of Chanel, a pump room for breastfeeding mothers and a Little Wing for kids to play around in as well as a fitness room, tea room and cafes.

Counting members such as Lena Dunham, Adwoa Aboah, Cara Delevingne and Ruth Negga, it also features a stellar line up of inspiring talks from the likes of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jennifer Lawrence.

With a hefty annual fee, you’ll also need to go through an application process which includes answering who your dream dinner party guests are and a description of something you’re proud of.

The Tanglin Club

(Facebook / The Tanglin Club)

Membership fee: A one time fee of $100,000 for Ordinary/Lifetime membership, plus a $1,070 application fee and a monthly subscription fee of $214

Location: Singapore

As with The Hurlingham, you’ll have to wait between ten and fifteen years to score a club card at The Tanglin Club in Singapore.

On top of that, you’ll also need to have been proposed and seconded by two members of the Tanglin Club – who must have been active members for at least three years.

Founded during Singapore’s colonial years in 1865 by “forty men good and true”, the 155 year old establishment has 4,000 members on its roster – many of whom are amongst the little red dot’s elite.

Originally aimed at British expats in Singapore, the club’s membership has since expanded to encompass over 70 nationalities.

As for what your $100k membership fee will get you? The Tanglin Club is home to six different restaurants and bars, 27 suites, a hair salon, playroom, gym and outdoor swimming pool plus more.

Members of the Tanglin Club can also gain access to over 130 reciprocal clubs around the world including the Tokyo American Club and the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron.

Club 33

Membership fee: $25-50k initiation fee, plus a $10k annual fee

Location: Anaheim, Shanghai and more

One of the most exclusive clubs in the world belongs to the House of Mouse, as tucked away in select Disneyland parks you’ll find Club 33.

With a reported ten year waiting list plus a $25-50k initiation cost and $10k annual fee, it’s a luxe oasis of calm in park properties including Anaheim, Shanghai and more. Known only as Club 33, it’s where rumoured members Kim Kardashian, John Stamos, Tom Hanks and more go for exclusive VIP experiences with Disney characters as well as luxury fine dining in the heart of the happiest place on earth.

Speaking to Thrillist, a former Disney cast member revealed it was “tailored to celebrity clientele” and was opened in 1967.

From caviar appetisers and wagyu beef dishes, through to a private balcony for the best view of the fireworks, it’s a tough club to crack – though some members have in the past sneakily auctioned off dinner reservations for non-members online.

It also requires a business casual dress code.

CORE: NYC

(CORE)

Membership fees: $50,000 initiation fee, plus a $17,000 annual charge

Location: New York, America

While New York is full of private members clubs, CORE: is one of the toughest to get into (and with the highest price tag).

With rumoured members including the Clintons, Marianne Boesky, Trump allies including Antony Scaramucci, A-Rod, Jay-Z, Starbucks’ Howard Schultz and more, it’s a place where you’ll find the biggest names in any industry working out in its state of the art gym or heading for a bespoke skincare transformation.

With 1,600 members each with an average net worth of $83 million, it’s described as a ‘place where CEOs and cultural icons collide’ on its website.

It dates back to 2006 and features a staggering membership cost: a $50,000 initiation fee and $17,000 annual charge.

On top of that, CORE: hopefuls require a referral by existing members or partners of the club. The Manhattan-based establishment offers a personal concierge service, reciprocal club memberships around the world, access to the Dangene Institute Spa and a roster of exclusive events including upcoming Q&As with Twitter founder Ev WIlliams and designer Norma Kamali.

(CORE:)

Speaking to Elle, co-founder Jennie Enterprise said, “Our members are inevitably going to be in the press. They just are. They’re doing press-worthy things.”

CORE: is also set to launch a Milan property this year and American members will be able to access it, as well as its set of 13 suites and partnership with Emirates if they visit.

Annabel’s

(Annabel's)

Membership fees: £1,250 joining fee plus a £3,250 full annual fee

Location: London

46 Berkeley Square plays host to a number of legendary nights out over the decades, with previous and existing members including the likes of Prince, Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra as others like Rihanna, Princess Eugenie and more have reportedly visited.

With a ‘fabulous party dressing’ dress code, a strict rule book and tough application process which includes a nomination from an existing member, this Mayfair establishment is one renowned for parties in its basement club (as well as its Instagrammable loos).

(Annabel’s)

Beyond the nightclub, you’ll also find a number of dining rooms and the Humidor – a cigar room packed with options and experts to help you out. Dogs are allowed on the ground floor and, naturally, dog walkers are available if you can’t be bothered to take lassie out for a walk.

Annabel’s also plays host to a number of lavish parties over awards season and fashion week, with some notable partygoers including Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.