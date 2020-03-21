🔥The Matrix Trilogy Returning To Netflix To Help You Self-Isolate🔥

“Unfortunately, no one can be told what The Matrix is. You’ll have to see it for yourself.”

As the ice-cool captain of the Nebuchadnezzar – Morpheus – puts so eloquently, it’s way better to witness the 1999 dystopian classic The Matrix with your very own eyes than have a guy like me describe it to you.

Indeed, though the Wachowski’s iconic sci-fi trilogy left Netflix just a couple of months ago, the streaming giant’s newest slate has been released and surprisingly, Neo, Trinity and Morpheus are all set to make their hyper-stylish return to the service.

Yes, that’s right, as of April 1st, all three Matrix pics – which includes The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions – are re-launching on Netflix, so if you’re one of the few people who missed out on the cyberpunk adventures of Neo and co., you can go ahead and binge-watch them to your heart’s content.

If you’re curious, here’s the full rundown for April 1st’s Netflix update:

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Of course, all eyes were on The Matrix 4 to deliver a modernized re-interpretation of the ominous Man Vs. Machine theme that the series is so renowned for. However, due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, many films have had to halt production, and the fourth official installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise is unfortunately no different.

For the uninitiated, though, the original Matrix movie released back in 1999, with its super cool blend of high octane action and its deeply thought-provoking philosophical narrative. Long story short: the OG film seriously rocked the cinematic landscape and went on to become one of the most influential action movies of all-time. While its two sequels may’ve looked the part, they didn’t quite resonate as well as the original. That being said, both of them are totally watchable action flicks in their own slightly flawed ways.

But how do you feel about The Matrix trilogy returning to Netflix? Will you be jacking back into the titular computer system? Or do you loathe the sequels as much as the crew of the Nebuchadnezzar hate those bowls of snot they’re forced to eat? Don your shades and black leather trench coats and let us know in the usual place down below.