🔥The Matrix 4 Is Now Filming, So Watch This Impressive But Terrifying Wire Stunt🔥

We’ve still got a ways to go before The Matrix 4 is here. But from the looks of it, it will be every bit as exciting as the films that came before it. At least, that seems to be the case based on new footage of an incredibly cool but also mildly terrifying wire stunt for the movie.

In a clip posted to Twitter, two people attached to wires jump from the top of a large building and then free fall for several seconds before one of them grabs the other’s hand. Then, they hang in the middle of the air holding onto each other, seemingly frozen. Take a look at the awesome stunt below:

It’s not clear whether the people in the footage are actors or stunt doubles. And there’s no indication as to which characters these stunts involved. But they both appear to be clad in all black, and one appears to be wearing a long jacket that looks very similar to Neo’s outfit from the previous Matrix films. The footage was shot in San Francisco, where The Matrix 4 is currently in production. And though we recently learned that Keanu Reeves was getting into shape for the film, this is the first live action glimpse we’ve gotten since the film was announced. Thus far, all we know about the latest installment is that it will be a continuation of the original trilogy, and who will (and won’t) be involved.

In addition to Keanu Reeves’s Neo, we’ll also see the return of Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). And since neither of those characters survived The Matrix Revolutions, that obviously begs the question as to how they will be featured in The Matrix 4. We’ll also see Niobe (Jada Pinkett Smith) return to the fold, as well as a slew of new characters. For what it’s worth, the second person in the stunt footage has short black hair, which could indicate that it’s Trinity.

While the footage is undoubtedly exciting, it creates more questions about than it answers. Who is free falling? Are they inside or outside the Matrix? What, or who, are they running from (or toward)? And, since the scene seems to end with the two characters suspended in the air, what happens next?

One other thing the stunt seems to reveal is that Matrix 4 is shaping up to be huge. Since Lana Wachowski has returned to direct the latest Matrix chapter, it’s probably safe to assume that the film will continue on with her unique storytelling and aesthetics. And if there were any doubts that the film would be any less adrenaline inducing than its predecessors, those can probably be put to rest now. We’ll know for sure how this stunt plays into the film as a whole when The Matrix 4 hits theaters in May 2021.