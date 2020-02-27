🔥The Matrix 4 Has Added A NCIS: New Orleans Star🔥

As many of you know, The Matrix 4 has been busy filming in San Francisco, setting off massive explosions and, as if to affirm its action credentials, damaging city property. With production already underway, you might think that the cast of Lana Wachowski’s mysterious fourth Matrix movie is already set, but amidst all the explosions and wire stunts, the film still found time to add a new face to the mix, specifically an NCIS: New Orleans star.

Actress Ellen Hollman has joined the cast of The Matrix 4, but don’t expect to find out whom she is playing just yet. Like many of the new faces jacking in to this franchise for the first time in the fourth film, Ellen Hollman’s role is undisclosed for the time being, according to The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, who first reported the casting.

Ellen Hollman may be new to The Matrix, but she is not new to acting and has had roles in several prominent television shows over the years. The actress had a recurring role as a hit woman in NCIS: New Orleans, as well as recurring roles in Six and 9-1-1. She also starred as Zypher in AMC’s martial arts series Into the Badlands.

However, Ellen Hollman is probably best known for playing the Germanic warrior Saxa in the second and third seasons of the Starz series Spartacus. That’s a solid action pedigree for the actress, who will join her biggest production yet with The Matrix 4. And her skills aren’t just cinematic either, because Ellen Hollman also trains in Jiu Jitsu.

In addition to the aforementioned TV shows, Ellen Hollman will also star in Paramount’s upcoming action comedy Monster Problems. Starring alongside Ellen Hollman in Monster Problems are Dylan O’Brien, Michael Rooker and Ellen Hollman’s future The Matrix 4 castmate, Jessica Henwick.

Elle Hollman joins a cast in The Matrix 4 that includes returning stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson, and newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and Jessica Henwick, among others.

The plot of The Matrix 4 remains a secret for now, and if we’re lucky, we’ll never be told what The Matrix 4 is, we’ll simply have to see it for ourselves. That said, I do have a guess about who Ellen Hollman is playing. Those familiar with Ellen Hollman’s work on something like Spartacus probably know her as a blonde. But check out her new look she recently showed off on her Instagram:

Folks, I could be wrong, but if I had to guess, Ellen Hollman is playing Trinity in The Matrix 4. I know, original Trinity actress Carrie-Anne Moss is already part of the cast of The Matrix 4. But that doesn’t mean we couldn’t see a younger Trinity, perhaps in a different version of the Matrix.

A lot of the speculation surrounding this film has been that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing Young Morpheus, so it stands to reason we could see Young Trinity too. Ellen Hollman is a few years older than Carrie-Anne Moss was in the original film, but the resemblance here is quite notable.

We’ll find out who is playing who and the answers to all the questions that drive us when The Matrix 4 hits theaters on May 21, 2021. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies are coming out this year and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for all the latest movie news.