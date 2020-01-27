🔥The Masked Singer’s Kelis reveals Daisy was banned from watching rivals such as Queen Bee and Unicorn perform🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The Masked Singer finally revealed the true identity of Daisy on Saturday night as RnB hero Kelis lost out to Monster in the final sing-off.

But even after spending four weeks with the likes of Queen Bee and Unicorn, who are almost certainly Nicola Roberts and John Barrowman respectively and are the runaway favourites to win, the Milkshake singer has absolutely no idea who is hiding beneath the trippy costumes and hasn’t even seen them perform.

After her elimination, Kelis appeared on Lorraine today and explained: ‘The weirdest thing is just being there and not having any contact with anyone at all.’

The singer revealed she spent days in shirts with ‘don’t speak to me’ printed across the front and was confined to her trailer with no company whatsoever. The strict rules for contestants of The Masked Singer are almost as bizarre as the show itself.

‘You have no idea what’s going on,’ she continued. ‘It’s just being there and being quiet.’

She added: ‘We weren’t even allowed to watch other people’s performances.’

Judge Rita Ora gasped when Kelis took off her Daisy mask.

‘One of the most important artists when I was growing up. It’s sick!’ the RIP chart-topper squealed alongside panelists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Ken Jeong.

Kelis shrugged: ‘I thought I would give it a go.’

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





