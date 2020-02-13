‘The Masked Singer’ tour coming to Stifel Theatre with celebrity guest hosts and a disguised local celebrity

Hit FOX television show “The Masked Singer” is hitting the road with summer with a tour coming to Stifel Theatre on June 6. The television show is a singing competition featuring celebrities disguised in elaborate costumes. The touring version will feature some of the favorite characters from the show brought to life, along with two celebrity guest hosts and one local celebrity who will be in disguise until the end of the night.Show time is at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $36.50-$76.50 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office.The tour begins May 28 in Detroit. This is the first time the show has toured. The show is in its third season.Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

