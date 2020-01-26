🔥The Masked Singer fans miss massive clue as Hedgehog accidentally gives away identity🔥

The identities of The Masked Singer’s cooky contestants have been under tight wraps for weeks, but has the Hedgehog finally slipped up and revealed who he really is?

Fans of the show seemed to have missed this key clue.

On Saturday night’s show, the spiky character seemed to accidentally reveal who he really is after belting out the Oasis hit, Don’t Look Back In Anger.

For those that have been following the weird and wonderful world of The Masked Singer since the beginning, many have been speculating that Hedgehog is indeed comedian Jason Manford.

And it seems that by singing a song that is synonymous with a die hard City supporter, it only just adds fuel to the already blazing rumour fire.

It’s no secret that the Salford born TV personality is a massive fan of his hometown team Manchester City. He even holds a season ticket and regularly tweets about the football squad lead under Pep Guardiola.

Some contestants have already met their fate and have been demasked such as Butterfly who turned out to be Patsy Palmer, Pharoah who ended up being politician Alan Johnson and even the most recent reveal, Daisy who was exposed as Kelis.

However viewers have yet another week, at least, to wait until our suspicions are confirmed about the Hedgehog for certain, after our prickly friend made it through to the next round of the competition.

But what does Jason have to say about all the speculation surrounding him and his potential masked alter ego?

Well according to his last interview on Good Morning Britain with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, the star flat-out denied it was him – sort of.

The funny man was even questioned about his new show ‘First & Last’ being rescheduled to make way for the masked singer.

Kate Garraway asked: ‘Have you moved the time because you’re defeating yourself?’

To which he replied: ‘I don’t want to spoil the show by saying no but – no. My own kids asked me as well! ‘

Maybe they are on to something Jason. We’re not letting this go just yet.





