🔥The Masked Singer apologise for any upset caused by Jonathan Ross’ Natalie Cole blunder: ‘This was a genuine mistake’🔥

The Masked Singer has apologised to viewers after Jonathan Ross tipped Daisy to be the late singer Natalie Cole.

The daughter of Nat King Cole died aged 65 in 2015, but was brought up during ITV’s Saturday night guessing game which sees Jonathan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong become sleuths to try and uncover a collection of masked celebrities who perform for a studio audience.

Among one of the conspiracy theories surrounding Daisy, Jonathan picked the dead US star which didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

‘Jonathan Ross just made a boo boo… Natalie Cole is no longer with us’ and ‘Did Jonathan Ross….just bring back Natalie Cole from the dead as a suggestion,’ were two tweets from many viewers slamming the chat show host.

Piers Morgan was another, posting: ‘It’s probably not Natalie Cole, given she’s been dead for 4 years.’

ITV have now explained: ‘This was a genuine mistake by the panel. We apologise if this caused any upset to viewers.’

Coincidentally, Daisy was later unmasked in the episode after receiving the fewest votes from the studio audience, revealing herself to be RnB singer Kelis.

‘People have just been telling me my voice was distinct my whole career, so I thought, well let’s see just how distinct it is,’ she told host Joel Dommett after losing her place in the competition.

Following her elimination, Kelis appeared on Lorraine today and revealed she was banned from watching the likes of Queen Bee and Unicorn perform.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





