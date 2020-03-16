🔥The Marriage of Figaro review: As ingenious as it is engrossing🔥

Going Out in London Discover

For all that he admired Mozart’s music, Beethoven had a visceral antipathy to The Marriage of Figaro, regarding it as scandalous and frivolous.

And yet it is precisely the opera’s tolerant view of human fallibility that continues to exert such a potent appeal in our own times. Joe Hill-Gibbins’ new production, setting the charades of love, betrayal and forgiveness in a contemporary context, is as ingenious as it is engrossing.

Johannes Schütz’s clinical white-box set features four identical doors. In the overture the madcap opening and shutting of those doors, revealing characters in a variety of permutations, threatens to eclipse the music, but it soon becomes clear, especially with the addition of a set of backstairs in Act 2, that it’s all a metaphor for the volatility of emotions and convoluted plotting.

The absence of props leaves nowhere for Cherubino or anybody else to hide — except behind one or other of the doors. But Hill-Gibbins rises to his own challenge with endlessly resourceful direction of movement and gesture (choreography by Jenny Ogilvie).

Cherubino’s impassioned Act 2 aria becomes an enactment of love in various guises: youthful ardour, playfulness, a shedding of inhibitions for Susanna and the Countess. The production also uses freeze-framing and often, to great effect, embodies characters featuring in others’ thoughts.

The best opera and classical to see in 2020

Elizabeth Watts’ Countess, projecting both tenderness and the pain of her husband’s betrayal in her two sublimely delivered arias, is world-class. Hardly less impressive are Louise Alder’s Susanna, who plumbs unsuspected emotional depths, and Johnathan McCullough’s Almaviva, where a lithe tone is underpinned by a suitably steely quality.

ENO Harewood Artist Bozidar Smiljanic is a fresh-voiced Figaro, while Hanna Hipp’s Cherubino is engagingly sung and acted. Fine contributions too from Susan Bickley (Marcellina), Andrew Shore (Bartolo), Rowan Pierce (Barbarina) and Clive Bayley (Antonio). Kevin John Edusei’s conducting is well paced and Jeremy Sams’ translation wittily inventive.

In this modern setting, Count Almaviva is less an aristocrat than a privileged employer taking advantage of his status. Satisfying as it is to see the arch-predator thwarted by the womenfolk, this is a show that goes further, reflecting the myriad vicissitudes of love — just as Mozart’s palpitating score does.

Until Apr 18 (020 7845 9300, eno.org)