🔥The Mandalorian Theory Reveals Connection Between Baby Yoda And Anakin Skywalker🔥

We all know he’s the most adorable being in the universe, but there’s still much we don’t know about Baby Yoda AKA The Asset AKA The Child after The Mandalorian season 1. So far, the three big facts we can confirm is that he’s one of Yoda’s species, he’s 50 years old and he’s very powerful with the Force. But now, fans have deduced another major fact about the little critter that could turn our understanding of SW history on its head.

As pointed out by u/archbroarch on the r/starwarsspeculation subreddit, Baby Yoda’s age means that he was born the very same year – 41 years before the Battle of Yavin (A New Hope) – as one Anakin Skywalker. Here’s the original post:

“Baby Yoda is 50 years old at the time of The Mandalorian, which takes place in 9 ABY. Meaning Baby Yoda was born in the year 41 BBY, the same year as Anakin Skywalker. Maybe Baby Yoda ties into Anakin somehow? Maybe through Plageuis also?”

As we all know, Anakin was born from the Force itself, believed to be the Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. That was eventually true, upon his final moments, but mostly he brought a lot of bloodshed as Darth Vader. What if, then, Baby Yoda was also created by the Force to act as a counterpart to the evil that Anakin would become? There’s one theory about Yoda’s species that they’re all born out of the Force, after all, which is why the only other two we’ve met are Jedi Masters.

Speaking of whom, the other big theory over The Child’s origins is that he’s the son of Yoda and Yaddle, who may have secretly broken Jedi code and fallen in love behind the scenes. It’s important to note that Yaddle is only in The Phantom Menace, with the character having retired from the Jedi Council before Attack of the Clones. But what if, scared of the darkness rising in Anakin, Yoda actually sent Yaddle into hiding with their child, hoping to shield him from the same fate?

Pretty wild theories? Sure, but it has to mean something that Baby Yoda shares a birth year with Vader himself, right? For now, all we can do is just be patient and hope that The Mandalorian will reveal all in time.