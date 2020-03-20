🔥The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani is coming to Netflix🔥

The Lovebirds – Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani – Credit: Skip Bolen The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani is coming exclusively to Netflix. Paramount pulled the film from its scheduled release date because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Lovebirds has a new home at Netflix!The new film starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani is heading directly to Netflix after Paramount pulled the film from its theatrical release on Friday, March 20, according to a report from Deadline.With the novel coronavirus pandemic closing theaters all over the country, studios are moving to more unconventional routes for releasing new movies. Many studios are releasing new movies on-demand, including Universal with The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and more, and Disney with Onward. It looks like Paramount is going a different route and working out a deal with Netflix.Deadline did not report the release date for The Lovebirds. Netflix will likely announce the release date soon once the deal is completely finished.The Deadline report did mention this is a global release for The Lovebirds, meaning you’ll be able to watch this new movie everywhere Netflix is available.The Lovebirds follows Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae), a couple about to break up when they get caught up in a murder mystery.Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, Kyle Bornheimer, Betsy Borrego, Moses Storm, and Kelly Murtaugh also star in the film from Michael Showalter.Check out the trailer below!Overall, this is a great deal for the streaming network. The details will be released in the near future, but anytime Netflix has an opportunity to acquire exclusive content with talented individuals like Nanjiani and Rae, it’s a good move!I have high hopes for this movie. It should be the best of the Netflix-Paramount deals. Those other deals include The Cloverfield Paradox, which didn’t do so well, Annihilation, which was a little better, and an international deal for Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson.It will be really interesting to see if Netflix is able to acquire other new movies if theaters remain closed. Netflix has a lot to spend on content, and the streaming network could acquire other titles if studios are unwilling to roll the dice for on-demand movie releases.We’ll let you know when The Lovebirds will be released on Netflix. Stay tuned for that release date!