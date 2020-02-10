🔥The Lord Mayor's Show: Pageantmaster Dominic Reid OBE talks keeping the show on the road🔥

It’s the oldest, longest and largest civic procession in the world. A mesmerising display of marching bands, colourful floats, military units, dancers, inflatables – not to mention the inclusion of a gilded State Coach – it brings 7,000 people together in a show that stands as one of the country’s finest examples of pomp and ceremony.

This year, it turns 804 years old. And for almost 50 of those years, it has been organised by members of the same family.

The Lord Mayor’s Show is a standout on London’s yearly calendar. Dating back to the reign of King John, it has survived two outbreaks of the plague, the Great Fire of London, both World Wars… indeed, the only time it stood aside was for the funeral of the Duke of Wellington, in 1852.

Rooted in medieval tradition, today’s spectacle features many of its original customs, combined with modern touches to keep the crowds engaged and the show on the road (literally). This seamless union, of old and new, is largely thanks to one man: the Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor’s Show.

Dominic Reid OBE – former soldier and architect, and current organiser of the Invictus Games – has been masterminding the Lord Mayor’s Show for more than 25 years. Taking over, in 1992, from his father John Reid – brains behind the event for 20 years – he is responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the operation. No easy task.

“The Lord Mayor’s Show is very unique and very special. But I’ve done it for a very long time, so one has an awful lot of it in one’s head,” Reid explains, from the splendour of the Lord Mayor’s State Coach, wherein this interview takes place.

“There’s a lot of detail and a helluva lot of work goes into making it happen. Every time you come up with a procession, with an instruction, an order and certain timings, it’s unique to that event. So a lot of calculation and care goes into it. But fundamentally, we’re talking about the same [event]. And once you’ve been there for roughly 30 years, there aren’t many people around who know more about it than you do.”

It was on account of the Mayoral Charter of 1215, which gave the citizens of London the right to elect their own Mayor, that the Lord Mayor’s Show was born.

“There had been a Lord Mayor, Henry FitzAilwin, since 1189, who had hogged the post for 24 years,” Reid explains. “So it was reset in 1215. One of the things that was instituted, was an annual election. The procession started to take the [newly elected] Lord Mayor to the sovereign to swear allegiance, which is fundamentally what still happens today. But along the way, it meant people could see him. In a pre-social media age, people could actually see what the person they had elected looked like.”

Dominic Reid OBE, Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor’s Show (City of London Corporation)

By the early 1500s, a fully developed show had emerged. “At that stage, the Lord Mayor was still riding on horseback,” Reid continues. “That carried on until around 1711. There was an incident when Lord Mayor Sir Gilbert Heathcote was thrown off his horse, which had been frightened by a drunken woman. He broke his leg and so a carriage was hired and used for a number of years afterwards. In 1757, this carriage was built and it’s been in use ever since.”

‘This’ carriage refers to the aforementioned Lord Mayor’s State Coach in which the Pageantmaster is currently seated. Made from gilded wood, with plush, red silk interiors – extremely comfortable, Future London can attest – it was designed by architect Sir Robert Taylor in the Berlin style; built by Joseph Berry of Leather Lane in Holborn; cost £1,065 and threepence; and was first used by Sir Charles Asgill during the reign of George II.

Today, it is the oldest ceremonial vehicle still in use, and a recent valuation gave it a price tag of over £1 million. “For this to be a working vehicle makes it much more valuable than if it was just an artefact in a museum,” Reid reveals. “If you take it off the road, it is interesting how the price would drop off massively.”

Recently restored – “it was beginning to wear and tear and the weather was not very friendly to it” – it is now back to it’s shining best, ready for action on Saturday, November 9, when the 804th Show will commence.

So what of tomorrow’s event? Reid has been planning it for over 15 months, a timeframe he allocates to each and every show, starting the next before the current has even kicked-off.

Londoners planning to take to the City’s streets to watch the three-mile procession – heralding the start of Alderman William Russell’s tenure as the 692nd Lord Mayor of London – can expect to see a fantastic display, as City of Livery companies, charities, local community organisations, youth groups, the military, and more, walk the well-trodden route from Mansion House to Royal Courts on the Strand.

“[The Show] gets better and better because people’s expectations rise, so you’ve got to continue to produce a better product. That’s the fun of it,” Reid explains.

Working with a team of experts, this year there has been an unprecedented alteration: the way in which the Lord Mayor is to be saluted will change. “There was an expert view that it should be done [a different] way,” Reid says.

“We’ve never done this before,” he continues. “We’ll see how it goes, but it will probably be an improvement. You find yourself asking, ‘why did we always do it that way?’. Because we thought something else then. That’s the fun of it, really.”

Dominic Reed OBE, Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor’s Show (Edwina Langley)

Yet in spite of the colossal amount of organisation an occasion of this nature requires, the Show is, in fact, only one of Reid’s current roles. He is also responsible for putting together another event – the Invictus Games. Brainchild of HRH the Duke of Sussex, the Games was founded in 2014, a biennial multi-sports competition for wounded, injured and sick ex-servicemen and women. It’s an entirely different entity to the Lord Mayor’s Show, one wonders how the two compare?

“With the Show you are trying to create something very specific at a specific time. With the [Invictus Games], effectively, we’ve created a global brand in five years. That’s pretty extraordinary. And that has a different pace of operation, and it come with different pressures.”

He cites a social media viral moment – now, world-famous – as an example of one such ‘different’ pressure. “When we did the Toronto Games, President Obama tweeted a little film of him doing ‘the mic drop’. And we couldn’t work out how we were going to respond. In the end, the response was Prince Harry going in to see the Queen!

“They had basically two minutes [to shoot the video], and they shot it in about a minute and 20. It was edited in a pub car park, and it’s been watched by 100 million people.”

(Readers surely remember the ‘challenge’ set for the Prince by the former POTUS? Click here to recap, if not.)

“If we do something with the Duke of Sussex, it goes on social media and hundreds of thousands of people will like it,” Reid points out. “If you do something on the Lord Mayor’s Show, you’ll get [less] likes, but you’ll get a really strong crowd on the day and you get this surge. People like to see it continue and keeping going – and that’s what it’s for.”

It’s an interesting point, that Londoners of 21st century Britain still have an appetite for an ancient procession of this kind. Why, when so many traditions have been lost to time, should this one in particular remain?

Reid credits The Queen Mother’s funeral and The Queen’s Golden Jubilee for “lifting everybody’s interest” in the traditional ceremonies of old. “For me, it’s a remarkable and unique event, because it combines the formality of the ceremony with a latitude to interpret it. The way in which the Lord Mayor is saluted is a minor change, but minor changes like that don’t happen in State Ceremonial. They happen with the Lord Mayor’s Show.

“The Show is therefore a vehicle to interpret the ceremonial in a way that makes it relevant, and contemporary, and understandable to the public who are watching it. So in that sense, it’s a very exciting job to have – if that’s what turns you on, and it does for me.”

While each year presents its challenges – “everything’s much more regularised now and there’s much more concern about risk and risk-management,” says Reid, though he later adds, “There’s no more risk now than there was in 1972. It’s just articulated and tabulated in a different way” – the focus is always on creating a fantastic team to ensure every element is carried out in the best possible way, on paying attention to detail, and doing “meticulous” work.

On the day itself, Reid will be standing in the back of a ceremonial Land Rover, in front of the State Coach, setting the time for the entire procession. “I’ll be there ahead of the Lord Mayor, to greet him and take him to the Guard of Honour. Then I’ll be pacing up and down on the road, keeping an eye on things, making sure things don’t go wrong.”

Once it’s over, “it’s done, it’s parked”. “You re-set and starting doing it again,” Reid says, matter-of-factly.

Brightly though, he adds, “There’s something quite healthy about that.”