🔥The Londoner: Women 'left out' by Arts Council🔥

Arts Council England has shown a “serious disregard” for women in its new 10-year strategy, according to a group of high-powered female industry figures. In a letter to ACE chairman Nicholas Serota, the December Group — a collective of women working in theatre — claims ACE’s strategy fails to address the “endemic inequality faced by women in the arts”.

The December Group, which includes Maureen Beattie, who is the president of acting union Equity, and Jennifer Tuckett, director of University Women in the Arts, met with Serota in 2018 during a consultation. But now, in a letter sent on February 7 and reported in The Stage, it has accused ACE of missing a “vital opportunity to set out a strategy to achieve 50/50 representation”.

Women are under-represented, particularly in theatre — with a two-to-one male-female ratio from boards to actors — despite making up the majority of audiences. Jennifer Tuckett told The Londoner: “It’s important other under-represented groups are mentioned but women seem to have been missed out.”

Although the challenges facing women are mentioned in Serota’s foreword, explicit points about gender equality do not feature in the main document. Tuckett added: “We have been having meetings to advocate for women over the past year and we were really surprised to see women were mentioned in the introduction but not in the body.

Stella Duffy, founder of Fun Palaces where over 80 per cent of community-run cultural engagement is routinely led by women, largely in poorer areas, said: “For too long the artists and those leading the arts in England have been white, male, middle class, able-bodied. Arts Council England’s new strategy seems hopeful in that it acknowledges the need for all of us to be part of creating culture as well as consuming it.”

The ACE told The Londoner it recognised the need for representation in culture and said “more details on this will be in our delivery plan, published later this year”. We and others will be watching like a hawk.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s nod to Milton Keynes

American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

How prophetic was Yes Minister? In one episode of the Eighties comedy, Sir Desmond complains to Humphrey about his struggles to keep up with economic ideas: “I’ve only got as far as Milton Keynes.” When Humphrey corrects him — “Maynard Keynes” — he replies: “I’m sure there’s a Milton Keynes.” “Yes,” Humphrey sighs, “there is.” Fast forward to 2020, over the weekend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, rising star of the Democrats, revealed she’d been reading about “Milton Keynes, a famous economist”. Life imitating art.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins who won an Oscar for 1917 told The Londoner in Hollywood he hopes the film will spark awareness. “It’s not a history lesson,” he said, “but [director] Sam Mendes and I hope it creates some interest in the First World War. President Truman once said, ‘There is nothing new in the world except the history you do not know.’”

The Londoner’s eye is caught by a recent job listing for a restorer of upholstery at Windsor Home Park. The advert asks for “extensive experience in upholstery and soft furnishings conservation and restoration”. Perhaps the sofas have been getting a good kicking of late …

All in good rhyme: poetry is cool at gala reading night

Actors and poets gave readings at last night’s Platform Presents Poetry Gala, directed by Gemma Arterton at The Savoy hotel. Guests retired to Isabel, Mayfair, for a riotous after-party. Actor Rhys Ifans, who read a poem by Murray Lachlan Young, told The Londoner: “I love the culinary use of words, where you hear and often taste the words when it’s spoken correctly in the right moment.” Delectable.

The event’s founders, actor Gala Gordon and producer Isabella Macpherson, told us that without literary arts we would be “smaller, meaner, poorer, stupider”. Macpherson added: “One of the reasons it’s becoming so fashionable is that it’s such a short form of storytelling that’s so powerful and hard-hitting.” Poet Lionheart was in a direct mood, confirming: “Poetry is cool.”

Earlier in the weekend, Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke made a splash at the Gommie exhibition in Messums London.

Deputy Labour leader hopeful Dawn Butler has put the boot into the Tory Home Secretary, telling The Gryphon: “You’ve got these privileged white men and Priti Patel, who’s a disgrace saying racism doesn’t exist in British society. It’s more harmful to talk about racism existing than racism itself. How and when did that become OK?” Patel, is the first woman of colour to hold the position. We look forward to her response.​

Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, is nothing if not a champion of his constituency. Yesterday at the height of Storm Ciara he trilled: “Bournemouth beach huts are half-price today! Great deal — amazing experience.” Not just a fine weather friend.

Are tensions creeping into Boris Johnson’s post-election honeymoon? As rumours of tax rises swirl ahead of the budget, senior Tory MP Julian Knight thunders: “Taxes at levels not seen for decades, we need cuts not increases.” Get the popcorn.

Seymour: acting was an impossible dream

British-American actress, Jane Seymour (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Jane Seymour never imagined growing up that she would become an actor — because of a speech impediment that made her pronounce her Rs as Ws. “[I] had to go to school earlier than everybody else and roll my Rs for half an hour until I got it right,” the London-born actor and former Bond girl told Australian media. “I was born with flat feet and I had a speech impediment so tell me that I would ever dance with the biggest ballet company in the world and that I would ever become an actor … I would’ve absolutely said it was impossible.” The moral of the tale — disregard your limitations.​

Quote of the day

‘Last year was the best night of my husband’s life … and I’ve given birth three times’

Olivia Colman tells the Academy Awards just how much her other half enjoyed her Oscar win