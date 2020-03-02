🔥The Londoner: Women in theatre attack Arts Council🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Leading female figures in theatre have doubled down on their criticism of “shabby treatment of women” in Arts Council England’s 10-year strategy, saying there’s a “climate of fear” about criticising the powerful industry body.

“People will only be interviewed anonymously as they fear losing funding or jobs,” Julia Pascal, the first female director at the National Theatre, warned at a recent conference. ACE’s 10-year strategy, entitled Let’s Create, was criticised last month for failing to commit itself to the 50/50 representation of women. The December Group, a collective of women working in theatre, said the strategy showed a “serious disregard” for women. Although ACE chairman Sir Nicholas Serota hit back at their claims, key figures in the December group have been left unimpressed.

Serota had defended Let’s Create in a letter, saying it shows “no disregard” for women and was in fact intended to reflect industry inequality. Dame Rosemary Squire, founder of the Ambassador Theatre group, told a Women in Theatre forum last week, “We hope that by raising the endemic inequality of women in performing arts… that the Arts Council will revise its shabby treatment of women in the new 10-year strategy”.

The forum discussed the recent research from among others Jennifer Tuckett, director at the University Women in the Arts scheme. “0.64 per cent of funding went to women’s theatre companies,” said Tuckett. “That’s compared to 1.51 per cent going to disabled-led [organisations] and 1.57 percent going to BAME led companies.” Serota was invited to attend the forum, but declined the invitation sending two representatives instead.

Pascal also accused Let’s Create of containing “zero references to women in the body of the text”, despite the report referring to the “support that we give to… women”.

“The Arts Council is public money,” said Pascal. “We shouldn’t be ashamed of asking for it.” With International Women’s Day coming up this Sunday, this row shows no sign of going away quietly.

The Basildon Bond

(Getty Images)

Forget Brexit, Mark Francois has a new mission: to get his book done. The Londoner spotted the ERG deputy chairman at the Parliamentary Book Awards last week. “I’m here partly tonight to try and find a publisher,” he told us. His autobiography, You Really Couldn’t Make It Up, will document his journey from council estate to the Commons. He promises “plenty of anecdotes” from his time in Basildon council where he learned his “robust debating style”, explaining “it was once described as the only council where the councillors heckled the public gallery”.

Who will play him in the movie?

Tracy-Ann Oberman tells us “something needs to change” in the Labour Party. The actor, who won plaudits for her stand against anti-Semitism in the party, was speaking at a new interpretation of The Merchant of Venice she stars in. “I would’ve supported Jess, but she left. Continuation Corbyn probably isn’t the way to go.” That’s a no for RLB, then?

More US branches of publishers, including HarperCollins and Hachette, have pulled out of The London Book Fair, as the Paris sister event is called off over coronavirus. The books world is irritated with organisers Reed, which plans to go ahead in Olympia next week unless government recommendations change.

Joanna keeps the blue flag flying

(Getty Images)

Joanna Trollope is most famous for her romance novels — but there’s another side to her and it comes wrapped in a blue scarf. Trollope has an “addiction to football”, specifically focusing on her local team, Chelsea. The Blues, she says, are “not a very fashionable team” as most writers are “great supporters of Arsenal”. What Trollope loves, she explains to Paul McKenna’s podcast, is “the psychology of it. When you’re a footballer it’s rather like being a ballet dancer, you’ve got this tiny window of life and opportunity”. Apart from all the money and drug-fuelled orgies.

SW1A

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’s happy news led The Londoner to look up the last PM to get divorced and married in office — the 3rd Duke of Grafton, in the 1760s. Before he took power the Duke had a very public affair. While in office, his wife got pregnant by her lover, so they divorced. He married a new wife three months later,

and they went on to have nine children. Grafton resigned after a dispute with France. Puts the current incumbent to shame.

MEANWHILE, Jess Phillips had to clarify she’s “definitely not pregnant” after she showed a male journlist her period-tracking app, which said she was 54 days late. “He said congratulations but I just forgot to press the button.” Red alert.

Zac Goldsmith is glad that the “angry men popping blood vessels” who wrote abusive comments about Greta Thunberg have been named and shamed by a local newspaper, saying the situation was “very, very weird”.

Hirsch family turn out for Afua award

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It was a family affair at Old Finsbury Town Hall last night where anti-racist activist Afua Hirsch was honoured by the Campaign for Broadcasting Equality in front of dad Peter, mum Mary and sister Ama, who she called “her first ally”.

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed, who recently won an equal pay tribunal against her employer, presented the award. She told us: “Afua represents everything that is good about Britain,” and praised her for “standing up against intolerance and the importance of solidarity”. Hirsch said she was honoured to receive the award. What about the abuse she often gets? “It makes the case and strengthens my resolve,” she replied.She also had strong words about the Prime Minister’s personal news. “I look forward to no longer hearing the Tories talking about broken families… now that we have a serial baby father in No 10.” Also picking up an award last night from WhatsOnStage was Andrew Scott, aka Fleabag’s Hot Priest, while singer Ellie Goulding was very much trackside at the Formula E 2020 Marrakech E-prix in Morocco.

Quote of the day

‘We are very much alive’

Joe Biden, who had seemed out of the race, celebrates winning the South Carolina Democratic primary.