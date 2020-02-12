🔥The Londoner: Tory teachers seek support🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A SUPPORT group for Conservative teachers who feel “politically isolated” has been launched to spread the message that it is OK to be a Tory and a teacher. Stephen James, who says he is “the only out-and-proud” Tory teacher in his school, set up Conservative Friends of Education after he was branded a “fascist” for speaking about his beliefs during the general election campaign.

According to a poll by the Times Educational Supplement, only seven per cent of the teaching profession voted Conservative but the group has already attracted interest from nursery workers, school teachers and university professors. Conservative MP Damian Collins, who represents James’s Folkestone and Hythe constituency, told The Londoner: “I know that he’s not alone in feeling like this. Other teachers who are also members of the Conservative Party that I’ve spoken to have shared with me that their political beliefs have to be hidden in the profession.

“I can see why he is passionate about changing this perception, the Conservative Party stands for a positive message of aspiration and the Conservative Friends of Education will provide a rally point for like-minded people who work in education — I fully support his endeavours.”

James says his group has already received backing from Penny Mordaunt and Michael Gove and adds that he hopes it will encourage close links between the party and people employed in education. James plans to attend Teaching Union Conferences with his group and stand proudly among his Left-wing colleagues.

Speaking to The Londoner, Stephen James said: “The members are relieved that they have found like-minded people.” “The organisation seeks to unite rather than divide. It is not policy focused, instead we promote aspiration in line with Conservative policies,” he added. Everyone needs a safe space.

Phone-in king finds his calling

James O’Brien’s path to radio stardom got off to a rocky start. On his first-ever show with a phone-in element, nobody rang in for the first 47 minutes. His wife was the first to call, followed by an old actor friend, the LBC host told an event in Hackney earlier this week. “He decided he’d do it in a Northern Irish accent, just in case,” O’Brien said, “and halfway through the conversation with him about Princess Diana… he forgets the Northern Irish accent and concluded the conversation in RP.”

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez has a “physical allergy to ‘anything Ritz’” that prevented her from discussing a recipe for Blueberry cakes, until now associated with the hotel. Writing on her cooking blog, the lawyer and wife of Nick Clegg explains her distaste stems from the fact that “the billionaire owners of that hotel became leading supporters of Brexit”. Principles to eat by.

Robert Jappie has become partner in “Cannabis Law and Regulation” at Aldgate-based law firm Ince, Legal Cheek reports. Ince’s CEO said in a statement it was “committed to growing the best regulatory solutions team in the industry”. Sounds like it’s cultivating a good crop.

Actors deploy for Jack’s war drama

Jack Brett Anderson (Getty Images)

Stars of stage, screen and catwalk made it down to last night’s launch party of Syndrome, a play about a tough subject — the first Gulf War. Director Jack Brett Anderson told The Londoner that the heady cocktail of his personal experience in the cadets, the play’s script and the unspoken aspects of the war “inspired me like an emotional nuclear bomb”.

Similarly moved at the Gentleman’s Journal party in hotel W London was the tailor Joshua Kane, who cut a typically distinctive figure. When The Londoner asked about Kane’s celebrity crush, a smile broke out. “I’m with my girlfriend I can’t answer that,” Kane teased. “I don’t have one — oh wait — Johnny Depp! Because he’s an icon.”

Across town actors Jonah Hauer-King, Naomi Ackie and Daniel Mays made it to the Ham Yard Hotel for the Casting Awards, where Mays struck a playful pose.Earlier in the day, man-of-the-moment Andrew Scott picked up the Best Actor award at the Critics Circle Theatre Awards for his role in Present Laughter.

SW1A

One new resident of Islington North won’t be smiling at the vote cast by its CLP… Jon Lansman. The Momentum supremo, the campaign strategist for Rebecca Long-Bailey, saw his constituency nominate Keir Starmer for leader. Although Lansman was bemused to see a Starmer advocate approvingly cite Starmer’s “youthful membership of a Pabloite Trotskyist grouplet,” that’s an unwelcome result on the home front.​

“It’s a lot easier than you’d think,” cartoonist Zoom Rockman says of drawing Chancellor Sajid Javid. The drawing begins with a circle, includes “an upside-down question mark for the nose” and is complete within 46 seconds. The Saj — a cartoonist’s dream.

Lucy Symons-Jones on being wed to Labour MP Darren Jones: “My marriage is Labour Whips in the morning. It is who changes the nappies. It is BBC Parliament at night. Happy Anniversary!”

Jimmy and lover on the same page

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and his poet partner Scarlett Sabet crammed into Spitalfield’s cosy Libreria Bookshop last night for a talk. “It’s like being back in the womb”, said Sabet, “with some books”. The two discussed their collaboration, Catalyst, a “sonic reinterpretation” of Sabet’s poems. Page was the recipient of some unsolicited fan art. “It’s a drawing”, bellowed the fan. “You can keep the folder!” Generous. Another fan told Page he had travelled all the way from Moscow. “I travelled from London,” quipped Page.

Quote of the day

Jessie Ware (Getty Images)

‘He didn’t even hide it’

Jessie Ware on Boy George’s disappointment after he asked to meet her, only to learn she wasn’t Jess Glynne