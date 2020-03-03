🔥The Londoner: The BBC's Gracie says 'I should go'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

BBC presenter Carrie Gracie has said that she is ready to quit the corporation after two years of fighting for equal pay. “I’m nearing the end of my rope at the BBC because I’ve done what I’ve needed to. I’ve fought the fight… I’ve helped row the boat to shore,” Gracie said at an event in Soho last night. “I’m kind of done, so I can actually start thinking about leaving.” She went on: “They’ve announced 450 job losses in news, I’m an expensive person — I should go.” Gracie laid into BBC bosses, saying they were overcompensated.

“Too many managers … are paid too much… the foot soldiers are paid too little” she said, adding: “The managers get in the way, take them all out”. She went on: “The meetings you see in W1A, the truth is weirder than the fiction, all those people sit around having meetings… doing nothing useful for a lot of the time.” Gracie was speaking at a Media Society event at the Groucho Club, hosted by Phil Harding.

She hit the headlines in 2018 after she resigned as the BBC’s China Editor when it was revealed that she earned half as much as supposed equivalent North America editor Jon Sopel. She then returned to London to work as a presenter. Gracie revealed she received a £361,000 payout from the corporation, which she donated to the gender equality charity the Fawcett Society.

Rows about the gender pay gap have rumbled on for nearly three years, with presenter Samira Ahmed winning an employment tribunal last month. Weeks later, the BBC announced it was shedding 450 jobs in news in an £80 million savings drive. “Unless the BBC [improves pay equality] it will die and it will rightly die frankly, because it’s essential to show respect for your workforce” Gracie, who has worked for the BBC for more than 30 years, said. She added that it was tiring to be constantly fighting for parity. “I don’t want to be rigid in warrior mode, it’s a very exhausting place being in fight mode all the time”.

A Dawn chorus

The parents of Dawn Sturgess, the innocent woman killed by novichok in Salisbury in 2018, have thanked author Tony Bassett for dedicating his new novel featuring Russian spies to the memory of their daughter. Bassett has dedicated The Lazarus Charter, published by Conrad Press, to Sturgess and Alexander Litvinenko, who were both killed by substances brought in by foreign agents. Commenting on how Sturgess unwittingly picked up a poison-laced perfume bottle, Bassett told The Londoner: “It could have been anyone, couldn’t it?”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a trusting soul. “I let two Jehovah’s Witnesses into my apartment today,” she said yesterday, “who I automatically thought were drug testers because they opened with, ‘Bet you weren’t expecting us.’”

—

As the NHS considers ways to combat the coronavirus, will the outbreak provide dubious openings for retired medics? Doctor and writer Phil Hammond deadpans: “The Government is going to ask retired GPs to help out in a coronavirus pandemic. Those over 80, in which the mortality rate is highest, will be particularly attracted to this job opportunity.” Not the kind of jobs boom anyone wanted.

Parasite director at Tilda’s big night

Bong Joon-ho (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Tilda Swinton was the recipient of a BFI fellowship as the toast of Hollywood gathered at the Rosewood Hotel for a dinner in her honour. “Fellowship and BFI are two of my favourite words…” Swinton told the audience. “I share [the award] entirely with my beloved filmmaking playmates, living and departed.” Playmates assembled included the Oscar-winning director Wes Anderson, who has cast Swinton in his last four films. Two further Academy Award-winners, costume designer Sandy Powell and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, made the dinner, as did Kylie Minogue, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and Yorke’s partner, the Italian actor Dajana Roncione. Meanwhile, at Fortnum & Mason, Rob Brydon stopped by for Turn The Tables, an evening in aid of Cancer Research UK. The actor, who stars in a new series of comedy travel series The Trip alongside Steve Coogan, was joined at the event by Elizabeth Hurley.

SW1A

Jeremy Corbyn has revealed why he and Arsenal fullback Héctor Bellerín rankled Piers Morgan in 2017. “Hector Bellerin was a nice guy, very interesting,” Gunners fan Corbyn explains, but the GMB broadcaster “kept interrupting our conversation and asking about [Arsene] Wenger. So we transferred our conversation into Spanish”. Fellow Arsenal fan Morgan, Corbyn told the Islington Gazette, “became extremely annoyed and then tweeted about it”. Well, if you will interrupt…​

—

Jeremy Hunt says he has “a very sweet tooth”. Surrounded by cakes at a Lords event yesterday, the ex-health secretary whimpered: “I always give up sweet things for Lent so this is a little bit painful.”

—

Spotting a pop-up shop in Parliament recently, we asked what the bestsellers were. Mints came top, but the hottest property of the day was a set of wooden cutlery. Remedies for bad breath and wooden spoons? How apt.

Resourceful Jenny has got virus covered

Jenny Eclair (Danny Martindale/Getty Images)

Jenny Eclair wonders whether an unexpected substitute could help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The writer, who is “secretly stockpiling food” but only collecting Cup-A-Soup, as well as Valium, explained: “I can’t find any facemasks, so I’m considering using sanitary towels.” She joked to an audience at the Romantic Novelists Awards in St Paul’s last night: “We are from a generation where sanitary towels came with loops, absolutely perfect for looping around the ears… so it’s not a bad idea.”

Quote of the day

Fiona Bruce (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

‘In the American version, people actually faint to the ground’

Antiques Roadshow Fiona Bruce says British contestants need to up their reaction game