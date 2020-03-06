🔥The Londoner: Singer Lewis Capaldi's etiquette lessons🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Lewis Capaldi’s team paid for the singer to have a lesson to teach him “how to talk to girls”, The Londoner can reveal.

Etiquette expert Liz Brewer, who tutored the sweary singer in her London home, tells us: “They wanted me to teach him a variety of things, like what to say at a drinks party, how to talk to girls and so we spent the afternoon together. I had no idea who he was of course.” The lesson happened about a month before the pop star released his 2018 hit Someone You Loved and was broken down into three sessions: First Impressions & Social Graces, Powerful Posture and Body Language and Dining Etiquette.

“He was very keen to learn. I think they were serious because he was here for a whole afternoon and they paid a good fee for it, many noughts,” Brewer told The Londoner. The lesson included introducing yourself and others correctly, shaking hands and social kissing, remembering people’s names and small talk and British humour.

Capaldi was “almost, almost a perfect pupil”, Brewer explained. “There was a touch of sarcasm but you know, the guy’s in rock ’n’ roll or whatever.” Quite. “I keep seeing him on the television and thinking, a short time ago I was teaching him in my drawing room,” she added.

Capaldi’s career has come a long way since then. Last month he won the Best New Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards. But the Scottish singer found his brief and blunt awards speech muted after he dropped an f-bomb during the live broadcast.

Capaldi carried his drink on stage to accept the award, which he did by saying: “Thank you very fmuch.” The whole of his speech had to be muted for fans watching on television due to his use of the expletive. Perhaps he ought to invest in a few more etiquette lessons.

Mansplained away

How do you miss the point of International Woman’s Day? By hosting a panel of men to talk about their feminism. London law firm Shoosmiths is under fire for hosting a virtue-signalling GOOD Guys (Guys Overcoming Obstacles to Diversity) event on Wednesday, where the panel of mostly men talked about how they were “champions of women”.

One female lawyer told The Londoner: “Attending a one-day, male-centric conference and being awarded a ribbon to demonstrate to your colleagues your ‘good guy’ status is farcical at best.”

Men: this isn’t about you.

The BBC’s Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen has revealed he is often naked when speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme. “I’ve sat up in bed without pyjamas… just clutching the mic,” Bowen says, adding he’s done it “in lots of places where I’ve lived over the years, or in hotel rooms”. Too much information.

Gary Lineker opted not to shake The Londoner’s hand, fist bumping instead to “set a good example”, at a football event at Craven Cottage for refugee children cared for by Hammersmith and Fulham council last night. The Match of the Day host then told us online trolling didn’t bother him due to his “equable temperament”. Coronavirus seems a bit different.

Search on for our own British Greta

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg was the star by proxy at a reception for the Women of the World foundation last night. Founder and director-producer Jude Kelly headed up the 10th anniversary festivities at the Southbank Centre. “I like to think we’re producing our own Greta Thunbergs and our own Malalas,” said Kelly as she addressed the gathering. “Young girls and women are really taking the baton and running so fast with it and it’s fantastic.”

Guests included publisher Baroness Gail Rebuck, retail consultant and broadcaster Mary Portas and WOW’s Head of Programmes Domino Pateman. Also there were events producer Imriel Morgan and entrepreneur and activist Janet Oganah.

Meanwhile, it was leather all round in Fitzrovia at the launch party for an exhibition of Tom of Finland, the late artist and gay cultural icon. Guests at boutique hotel The London EDITION included Pandemonia, a seven-foot conceptual art piece by an anonymous London artist, as well as the always excitingly dressed Daniel Lismore.

SW1A

Amber Rudd has complained after she was “no platformed” 30 minutes before an event at Oxford University last night. The former home secretary (below) branded it “badly judged and rude” after she was invited to an International Women’s Day event but arrived to an empty room thanks to a boycott over her role in the Windrush scandal. Rudd added this morning: “They should stop hiding and start engaging.” What happened to open debate?​

Keir Starmer has done too many Labour leadership hustings. At a book launch in North London last night, Starmer joked: “I can give you Lisa’s answer, I can give you Rebecca’s… probably as them.”

Tory Tom Tugendhat shows The Londoner how to do cross- party friendship. At the launch of his old Army colleague Dan Jarvis’s memoir, Long Way Home, he said of the Labour MP: “Dan is fundamentally wrong on many issues… but he’s an epically decent guy.”

From Teletubbies to telly politics

(Getty Images)

Before Laura Kuenssberg became a high-powered political journalist, she started out as a temp.

“I was involved in producing [a] Teletubbies magazine,” the BBC’s political editor says, “phoning up ad production companies saying, ‘where is your proof copy of your Lego advert for Postman Pat? We need it!’” And how does working with cartoon characters compareto being BBC political editor? “What? Dealing with a load of people who have temper tantrums and are completely involved in themselves? “It’s very different,” Kuenssberg told the Political Party podcast, breaking into peals of laughter.

Quote of the day

‘It’s very nice to be back’

The Duchess of Sussex strikes a diplomatic note as she returns to the UK.