🔥The Londoner: Self-isolation perks for London's own Tiger king🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

As a quarantined capital glues itself to Netflix documentary series Tiger King, how is Asim, London Zoo’s Sumatran tiger faring during the lockdown?

“Keepers have been keeping him stimulated — for example, by hanging his breakfast in the trees on tough bungee cords so that he has to use his strong muscles to catch and pull at his ‘prey’,” the zoo tells The Londoner. “He’s also been spotted lying on his high sleeping platform enjoying the sun.”

A few staff have moved into the zoo to help look after the animals while visitors are excluded. “Life is continuing as normal for animals, thanks to our keepers.” Some animals, such as the pygmy goats, have missed the attentions of friendly visitors, but others have been unbothered.

“The Asiatic lions are completely oblivious. They’ve been lazing in the spring sunshine and playing with giant, lion-proof balls, scented with their favourite spices.” Be more lion.

Last week the Zoological Society of London, the charity behind the zoo, set up a new fundraiser to support the care of its 18,000 animals as ticket sales have dried up. This is the first time the zoo has closed since WW2.

—

Comedian-turned-guru Russell Brand says he can “make himself cry with his own kindness”, to the chagrin of his wife. “When I asked Laura to marry me I did such a good job I nearly made myself cry. Laura went: ‘Are you crying at your own beauty?’” he tells the Happy Place podcast, adding: “Look, we’ve all got egos.” At least he’s honest.

—

Dreamy guestlist: Maggie O’Farrell (Photo: Tim Whitby/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Maggie O’Farrell launches her novel Hamnet, inspired by Shakespeare’s son, digitally tonight. She’s been using lockdown to picture the Bard’s characters at her party. “Falstaff would probably drink all the wine and eat all the canapés” while “Lady Macbeth doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to dinner parties”. At least she’d have hand wash.

Arnie’s chess mate

Arnold Schwarzenegger dishes the dirt on Lulu. “She’s not the best chess partner but she’s getting there,” the governator says. Then again, Arnie, she is a miniature horse. Over here in Blighty, documentary maker Louis Theroux gave an in-depth account of his attempt to make a vegetarian lasagne, concluding that the BBC recipe he used was something he couldn’t “fully endorse”. Ouch. Meanwhile, Laura Whitmore posed with a small dog and a pair of yellow shoes, which she’s auctioning for charity. Ones for lockdown luxury.​

SW1A

Partying: Sir Peter Bottomley (Photo: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Houseparty is all the rage in Westminster. We gather Sir Peter Bottomley uses the app as does Nick Robinson: “It involves people you last sent a Christmas card to in 2004 but I love it.”

—

NEW UK Music chair and ex-Labour deputy Tom Watson sets an alarm every hour with a Bob Marley song. He tells Tortoise: “When I hear Bob, I jump out my chair and do star jumps.”