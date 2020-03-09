🔥The Londoner: Remainers divide over what's next🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Where next for Remainers? The European Movement UK wants to become the rallying point for pro-Europeans and are recruiting a new membership and fundraising officer as part of a fundraising drive.

“We are looking to expand significantly,” Andrew Adonis, Labour lord and vice-chair of the group, tells us. “There is a huge appetite for a pro-European movement, particularly among young people.” But not everyone is on the same page. “The European Movement UK failed to be the all-powerful grassroots movement we hoped it would be,” one pro-EU campaigner said. “Eurosceptics, on the other hand, were very successful. They did that job, they built a mass movement of millions of people.”

The prominent Remain campaigner Femi Oluwole, is cautiously optimistic and says some Left-wingers are forging links. “There are a couple of Labour groups that are looking to at the very least join forces, if not join name… I would imagine that they would want to join themselves together to avoid some of the issues that took place over the last couple of years.”

The Remain campaign, notably People’s Vote, was beset by factional infighting, culminating in a spectacular implosion in December. Ludo Sappa-Cohen of Best for Britain told The Londoner: “It wouldn’t be a good idea if the pro-EU campaign were consolidated into one group. A diversity of voices means you’re talking to different audiences.”

Meanwhile, on the Right of the Remain argument, the Conservative Group for Europe (CGE) has been making waves. Former MP David Gauke boldly told a recent meeting: “The future of the Conservative Party belongs to the CGE.” Most, though, were keen to stress that there will be no “Rejoin” campaign anytime soon.

The Londoner understands there is little appetite among donors and a source warned against “refighting the battles of the last four years”.

“Rather than saying we want to rejoin,” said Oluwole, “we need to be pointing out the things that are on the chopping block in the negotiations.” With Remainers still split over strategy, at least time is on their side.

Forty-minute claim

Burnley fan Alastair Campbell explains in the match programme his partner Fiona Millar’s absence from matches. “Fiona’s last game at Turf Moor was almost two decades ago. We were playing badly, her boredom was annoying me, and as the second half started, I invented a new Burnley-following superstition. I said if she left early — like now, this second, with more than 40 minutes to go — we would score. She did and, bingo, we did in the 48th minute.

“We won 1-0. Having thus proven beyond doubt that we play better when she is not with me, a lifetime ban followed. Never has a banned fan been happier about the ban.”

As The Londoner predicted, Sir Kim Darroch, who quit as US ambassador last year over leaked diplomatic cables, will publish his memoirs in September. He promises to expose Trump’s White House, a worry for No 10 as we negotiate a US trade deal. Sir Kim quotes the proverb: “May you live in interesting times…”

David Bowie was serious about his privacy. Tony Visconti, who produced 1977 hit Heroes, told an journalist where Bowie once went for lunch and “he was furious”. “One of those incidents led to 14 years of silence,” Visconti told the BBC 6Music festival in Camden on Saturday. “Then he made those horrible albums in the Eighties so I was vindicated.”

Britain’s got a pensioner heart-throb

(Getty Images)

Happy Birthday to Britain’s Got Talent winner Sergeant Major Colin Thackery, who turns 90 today. He will celebrate tonight by performing with his band supported by 150 Chelsea Pensioners in full scarlet regalia. Colin is the oldest person to win the show and when he won, it took him a moment to realise as the noise was too deafening for this hearing aid. Winning BGT has turned Colin into a local celebrity. He tells us: “I don’t think I’m a heart-throb but I’m getting a lot of attention from the ladies. I’m not complaining mind you! As a Chelsea Pensioner you get used to having your photo taken. It’s just now it’s for a different reason.” Still got it.​

Big lesson for Salma’s ‘dude’

(Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ann)

Salma Hayek joined actor Joely Richardson and model Sabrina Elba for an International Women’s Day brunch at Annabel’s in Mayfair yesterday. But it wasn’t just coffee and canapés — actor and philanthropist Hayek took to the stage and spoke about The Caring Foundation, urging people to volunteer their time.

She spoke about a “dude” who didn’t believe her when she told him about how many women are victims of violence. He ended up doing his own research and finding out the facts for himself. “Some weeks later, I married that dude,” she said. That dude is billionaire François-Henri Pinault. After her speech she made some of the notable brunchers join her on stage, including and singer Rita Ora and Richardson’s mother, the actor Vanessa Redgrave, who enthused “I want to live to 100”.

Elsewhere, Rosamund Pike attended the UK premiere of Radioactive at Curzon Mayfair and Olivia Colman performed at WOW Women of the World Festival at Southbank Centre.–

SW1A

Dawn Butler MP may be struggling in the Labour deputy leadership race but she’s just bagged a famous endorsement. “I just want to say a very massive good luck… and everyone, go vote for Dawn,” says Brent raised England footballer Raheem Sterling. Back of the net.

Dominic Cummings’s favourite forecaster, Philip Tetlock, has this warning over coronavirus: “If you can’t distinguish real from pseudo-expertise, you are unfit for governance,” he tweeted. “Covid-19 is a come-to-Jesus-moment. The Right is understandably wary of Left-leaning, academic ‘experts’… But there’s real epidemiological expertise.” Does that mean those pesky experts are back in fashion in government circles?

Robert Halfon has a solution for the “pre-panic panic for toiletpaper-panic”. The Tory MP suggests Immodium. Talk about putting a stop to the problem.

Quote of the day

‘I thought Oh, let me cover myself’

