🔥The Londoner: Police selfie with May prankster🔥

Simon Brodkin, the comedian who infamously offered Theresa May a P45 during her speech at the Conservative Party conference in 2017, says the police enjoyed his stunt and asked for selfies after they released him.

“After they let me go,” Brodkin says, “they’re like, ‘Mate that was right funny that was. Can we get a photo? You did that man… we hate Theresa May.’”

Brodkin was in his character of Lee Nelson when he leaned up on to the stage in 2017 to give the then prime minister a giant P45. The moment was another nadir in a difficult speech for May, as her voice failed and the lettering behind her fell down. The speech capped a nightmare year for the then prime minister following the general election in which she lost her majority.

“They have to keep it strict because you’re under arrest,” Brodkin says, but adds: “Afterwards the atmosphere changes.”

On the way to the station, the mood wasn’t entirely stern. “I was in the back of a van with loads of coppers, handcuffed, it was a little bit like being on a hen do,” Brodkin says. This was a change from the early moments of his arrest, when he’d been accosted by “the terrorism officers who were absolutely massive, armed, [and] like six foot nine”.

Safely home after his stunt, which made headlines across the world, Brodkin turned to his his children. “I was like, ‘I’m on the news!’,” he says, “and my kids literally couldn’t care less.” Not to be deterred, Brodkin then went out “and had a large one”. The next day he was hungover for the first show of his stand-up tour. The nation’s press were there and Brodkin laments he felt like asking “can you just judge me on what I did yesterday?”

In fact, he struggles with his celebrity. “It’s horrible, that level of fame which is just unpleasant fame,” Brodkin tells the Blank podcast. “I had to do a proper Justin Bieber and hide and escape out of my house for a few days.” Theresa May probably felt the same way.

Well educated at alienating people

(Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Speaking of comedy, Toby Young (above) has just performed his first stand-up gig at the Backyard Comedy Club, Bethnal Green. He discussed his departure from the Department for Education.

“I lost five positions in a very short period of time. I blamed it at the time on the fact that I was a white, heterosexual, cis-gendered, Brexit-supporting, Tory-voting male. In the intersectional hierarchy of oppression, I’m an apex predator. But the truth is , I’m also a bit of a c**t.”

For once, we agree with Toby.

Sophie Cookson (below), the actor who played the lead in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler about the Profumo Affair, says: “It really winds me up that it’s even known as the Profumo Affair.” She adds: “It’s always been a very male story where the women, who are so crucial to it, ironically, have been cast aside.”

(Getty Images)

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp says food on set can be hit or miss. “There was this one movie called Bridge of Spies, and that was the most amazing food I’d ever had. At lunch it was big platters of lobster and steak and for dessert big wedding cakes — it was crazy. And there’s other times where you can just get like an egg sandwich.”

Theatre knights hold court at La Cage aux Folles

British theatre veterans Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Derek Jacobi and Simon Callow all attended the opening of La Cage aux Folles at Park theatre last night. Jacobi told The Londoner that he was once asked to be in a production of the play at the Young Vic that “sadly” never happened, but added that dressing up in drag had “never appealed to me”.

Callow reminisced to us about his youth working in the box office for Sir Laurence Olivier. Callow had written Olivier a letter praising his theatre and bagged a position, and to his surprise was given a role even though he “didn’t even ask him for a job”.

Park’s artistic director Jez Bond, La Cage aux Folles star Syrus Lowe, and playwright David Edgar also attended. Edgar described himself as “a complete Cage aux Folles virgin” but said the play was “very funny”.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Alberta Ferretti afterparty at Palazzo Donizetti for Milan Fashion Week.

SW1A

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith (below) was attending a kids’ party at a north London sports centre when he bumped into Jeremy Corbyn outside the changing rooms. The Labour leader was preparing for a gym session. Smith writes in The Spectator: “He offered me the opportunity to join him. I reflected on the fact that my fitness levels are now well behind that of a 70 year old and shuffled back to dadworld and spare birthday cake.” No cross-party training then.

Conservative Home website has hired a member of the Islington elite as deputy editor. But Charlotte Gill has taken evasive measures to avoid socialist indoctrination. On spotting her MP, Jeremy Corbyn, in 2016, she wrote: “I hid behind a lamp post.”

Keir Starmer’s old uni digs are up for grabs. The room near Leeds University is £80 a week until June so Starmer superfans better get in there quick. Presume having leadership ambitions is not a prerequisite for potential lodgers.

Michelle has off-the-shoulder Tracy’s back

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Actor Michelle Collins has known new shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin (above) since they both acted on an episode of 1999 series Sunburn. “I love her, she’s such a cool woman. I just wish that she was running [in the leadership election],” the former EastEnders star told The Londoner. Collins became very “territorial” when Brabin was criticised for accidentally revealing her shoulder in Parliament.

“I texted her and said, ‘Is everything all right?’ and she said, ‘Water off a duck’s back!’… and actually, a week later, she’s in Vogue! And it’s given her this amazing sort of coolness.” Friends in high places.

Quote of the day

‘A proper solid name for people who make their way, not a made-up new thing’

David Mitchell on calling his child Barbara