🔥The Londoner: Matt's notes for nervous parents🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

With schools closing across the country, many parents are anxious about teaching their children at home. Mental-health campaigner and bestselling author of Notes on a Nervous Planet Matt Haig, who already home-schools his children, shares his top tips.

“One misconception is that you need to be teaching them all day long”, he told The Londoner. “Two or three hours a day is generally plenty. You don’t have to know everything. The trick is to learn WITH them rather than to them.”

Haig has home-schooled his two children, Pearl, 10, and Lucas, 12, for five years and says there are benefits. “You can actually get a deeper relationship with your kid and you also learn things, which is fun, especially when they work something out ahead of you. That happens a lot. Especially with maths. Also the kids lead the way on their own learning and you can work on things that truly interest them. There are also so many amazing online resources to help.”

On Amazon’s bestsellers chart, 13 of the top 20 books are currently early-childhood educational books.The private-tutoring industry is also anticipating a boom. “I’m expecting the business to explode in the next few weeks”, the founder of London-based Notebook Tutors, Marilyn Bridges, tells us. “In the last four or five days I’ve moved everything online. Every client I’ve been taking on Skype, Zoom or Facetime.”

Haig proudly told us Lucas has written a 12-book series about their dog called Betsy the Wonder Dog: “He may not have had the time to do if he’d been at school…” After Simon Cowell signed a recent seven-book deal for children’s books co-written with his six-year-old son, could Betsy the Wonder Dog be next?

—

How Thandie (crash) landed her first part

Actress Thandie Newton only became a star by accident. She didn’t study drama at school and was sent from Cornwall to an audition for the 1991 film Flirting because she was “the only black girl in the school”, and was just happy to get a “free trip to London”. Newton’s first reading for the director did not go well. “I did it really badly, because I didn’t know what acting was… he was just flabbergasted by how st it was,” the actor tells the WTF podcast. She then worked out “Oh, you want me to lie… then it was a whole new deal as, my God, I could lie well.” A useful life skill to have.

—

The vote Johnson couldn’t count on

Rachel Johnson found out how hard politics was while standing for Change UK as an MEP last year. Johnson had been out to vote for herself and thought she’d been successful — but it wasn’t to be, she writes in the new memoir of her brief political career.

“When I got home, I found the counterpart of the form, the signature and date-of-birth declaration” she recalls.“My vote was invalid without it. I almost burst into tears. I was so hopeless I couldn’t even get ME to vote for me!” Her PM brother Boris was set to attend the book’s launch tonight but it has been cancelled.

—

Glastonbury’s most famous political fan, Tom Watson, is gutted about its cancellation. “It’s the best music festival in the world. I hope musicians will be ready to serenade us as soon as the crisis is over. They will need the Chancellor’s support to do that.” He adds: “Here’s to dad dancing at the silent disco in 2021.”

—

Conservative commentator Laura Perrins has been criticised for her The Conservative Woman blog in which she says she would rather “die as a free citizen” than “cower like a dog in a kennel” and pledges to keep going outside. The website represents “the philosophy not the party” but counts Tory grandees David Davis and Liam Fox among its contributors. Someone didn’t get the memo.

Famous faces continue to find glamorous ways to deal with quarantine. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer elegantly whiled away the hours inside with a game of backgammon, while over in LA Kate Beckinsale used a trampoline to work out.

Presenter Lisa Snowdon got comfy, and Labour MP Stella Creasy posted a cute picture of herself in matching camouflage with her daughter Hettie. Artist Damien Hirst, meanwhile, looked like he meant business while preparing to work in the studio.

SW1A

Dame Margaret Hodge (Getty Images)

Margaret Hodge MP has called on Jeremy Corbyn to stop doing PMQs. Hodge, 75, has already self-isolated and has asked her 70-year-old leader to do the same and “lead by example”. Speaking to the New Statesman, the long-time Corbyn critic couldn’t resist adding: “There’s plenty of really talented people who would do a good job”. Plus ça change…

—

Meanwhile, in the other place, Baroness Joan Bakewell tells the BBC: “I did get a message circulated to the Labour benches, which was, ‘Please sit as far from each other as you can.”’ Surely M’Luds need to be at home?

—

The Secret Barrister takes Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to task for cancelling his own constituency surgeries while “telling us that three-quarters of crown court trials have to continue in our filthy unsanitary courts”. That concludes the case for the prosecution.

—

Quote of the day

STAYING IN SHAPE: Tom Daley (Getty Images)

‘Working out for short periods of time at home can really help with both your mental and physical health’

Buff diver Tom Daley gives a public-service announcement, though not everyone will be as fit as him.