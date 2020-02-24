🔥The Londoner: Jobseeker SpAds flood the market🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

ONE notable aspect of the recent reshuffle was the large number of special advisers who lost seemingly their jobs at the hands of chief No10 aide Dominic Cummings. So what will become of them?

A former No 10 SpAd, who worked under Cameron and May, told The Londoner that being sacked could be a relief as the job had been taking its toll. “There’s the constant risk of losing your job — if your minister accidentally has a meeting with an Israeli leader on holiday or something like that. But the way Dom’s going there’s going to be a lot of SpAds on the market.”

The former SpAd said that when Cameron resigned his first thought was for SpAds losing their jobs. “He said, ‘I will personally find you a job, share contacts’ etc. He followed through on that and no one was totally screwed. He later joked that he’d made an industry in Brexit.”

Former PM Theresa May’s SpAd Jimmy McLoughlin described reshuffles as “brutally efficient” in a recent blog post giving advice to SpAds leaving government.

“You’ll have about 15 minutes to pack up your belongings,” he wrote. “Somebody will pass you an envelope, ‘gosh’ you’ll think, ‘a leaving card, they got that organised quickly.’ Although it is not a card, it’s your P45. Somebody will tweet, ‘spare a thought for the special advisers’, but that is about the extent of public sympathy.”

The Londoner spoke to a number of political communications firms, including Portland and Ranelagh. They indicated they were interested in recruiting SpAds and said communications could be a pleasantly stable job after frontline politics. A spokesperson for Freuds, which recently hired Laura Round, ex-SpAd to former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, said that previous careers in politics could give partners “a well-informed world view which helps us better advise our global clients”.

But Ranelagh told us that it wouldn’t necessarily influence your job application either way. “We wouldn’t put someone at the top of the list because they’d been a SpAd but by the same token we wouldn’t reject them because they’d been a SpAd.” Not so special now.

Uplifting harmony

PolitIcal heavyweights including Gordon Brown and David Lidington gathered in Newcastle this weekend for a conference hosted by These Islands about the future of the UK.

There were some logistical issues. Founder Kevin Hague told us: “There was a problem with the lighting so my wife Jane went to get the duty manager. She then got stuck in the lift for nearly an hour, requiring the fire brigade to free her.” Not exactly a good omen…

Hague was defiant: “It’s a story about the power of working together in adversity. An Edinburgh lass being rescued by a Geordie fireman.”

After Tyson Fury’s boxing win, could it be Alastair Campbell vs Piers Morgan next? Campbell branded Morgan a “self-promoting wimp” for dodging a charity bout. Morgan replied: “I was told that because of your advanced age (62), I wasn’t allowed to punch you in the head… So I passed.” Ringside seats please.

Mike Bloomberg has taken a “temporary leave of absence” as chair of the Serpentine Gallery to focus on his presidential campaign, The Londoner can reveal. Vice Chair Barry Townsley has taken over the reins. If Bloomberg’s megabucks effort succeeds, perhaps US-UK trade deal negotiations can be conducted in the latest pavilion. Much more civilised.

How to follow a Succession of expletives

Actor Brian Cox very much enjoyed playing foul-mouthed Logan Roy in HBO drama Succession. So what’s his favourite kind of “f*** off”? “The weary one,” Cox says. “My voice seems to have fit that but I think it’s actually to do with my Scottish background,” he tells the Football, Feminism & Everything in Between podcast.

“The Scots really know how to swear…the Irish swear as well but the Irish swear kindly whereas the Scots do not swear kindly.” And Cox has suitable literary ambitions: “When I do a memoir I’m probably going to call it F*** Off.”

Mum to be Sheridan treasures Piracy date

A night out at the theatre for pregnant actress Sheridan Smith yesterday, as the star brought her fiancé Jamie Horn to a one-off showing of Schoenberg’s The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum in aid of Leukaemia UK.

Calling the show “amazing”, Smith said: “My baby kicked like mad throughout! Will either be a performer or a footballer.” Also attending were former EastEnders star Anita Dobson in a glamourous fur coat and ex-Coronation Street actor Wendi Peters in leather.

Meanwhile, it was a family affair at the premiere of new Pixar film Onward at The Curzon Mayfair. Star Tom Holland brought all three of his brothers to the show. Holland has previously shared videos of the Kingston-on-Thames based family pranking each other with clingfilm across doorways, but it was all smiles for the cameras. “Onward is about brotherhood. Loved sharing it tonight with mine” he said. Ahh… band of brothers.

SW1A

Tom Watson Instagram

Tom Watson is channelling Marie Kondo as he gives up his flat in Westminster. “I’m packing to move out. The charity shop is having a field day,” said the ex-Labour deputy, who stood down in December. Modelling shots on Instagram, Watson showed off “very expensive” large suits that no longer fit after his dramatic weight loss — including one he wore to get married.

This will spark joy for political Gok Wans.

Ed Vaizey has a suggestion following reports that briefing notes to Boris Johnson will be limited to two sides of A4: “Maybe memos should have a specified word count. And AI could be deployed to estimate reading time per memo.” The future is now.

Voting begins today in the interminable Labour leadership race, and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has a suggestion. If she wins as deputy: she would go up for re-election after her first year. If you really want to listen to members, please, no more elections.

Quote of the Day:

‘It was completely freezing’

Bond star Ana de Armas reveals the Pinewood version of Havana didn’t live up to the real thing