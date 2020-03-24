🔥The Londoner: Jack Monroe: keep calm and hire me too🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Anti-poverty campaigner, author and television cook Jack Monroe has told The Londoner that although she felt “hurt” by the decision by Channel 4 to use Jamie Oliver to front a new show she feels is based on her idea “the door would be open to working with them”.

Keep Cooking and Carry On, which began yesterday, is based on using store-cupboard ingredients to help people cook through the coronavirus lockdown. “I was hurt not because I think I have a right to have my own show, but because it was my niche. I’m this gobby little Essex girl who ended up on television making cheap stuff out of tins.”

Monroe rose to fame writing a blog (now called Cooking on a Bootstrap) sharing cheap recipes as a cash-strapped single mother on the poverty line. She told us: “This is my thing. I’ve been doing it for years. I’ve been sneered at and fought hard to teach people you can use long-grain rice for a cheap risotto.

“I’m so used to doing it and now it’s useful to everyone, not just food bank mums.” But she doesn’t blame Oliver and Channel 4.

“It’s not his fault. They probably just wanted a jolly, safe pair of hands. But I would have been able to help, and I would be happy to co-host. My door is open. The more of us helping out in this crisis, the better.”

She has set up a daily digital food surgery — #JackMonroesLockdownLarder — to help people make meals while inside. While many were sympathetic to Monroe online, Oliver also drew huge support for the first episode where he showed viewers how to rustle up a quick chilli with fans praising him as a “national treasure”. The Londoner would love to see these two kitchen heroes join forces.

It’s time to reward our heroic medics

The British Medical Association (BMA) has set up an online fundraising page for members of the public to donate to doctors and medical students currently tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BMA, the trade union and professional body for doctors in the UK, has a membership of more than 160,000. It launched the campaign last night.

“Words will never be enough to thank you for your dedication”, writes one donor.

The BMA says the money will go to medical charities, before giving a timely reminder of its mission: “We look after doctors so they can look after you.”

Fashion regrets? Fearne has a few…

Fearne Cotton still regrets her Nineties fashion choices. “I was sort of a hybrid of the Spice Girls, All Saints and Damon Albarn… it was such an awful mix of things,” she told Zoe Ball on Radio 2.

The TV presenter and host of mental health podcast Happy Place says her time as a children’s presenter didn’t help much either. “I kind of had to go with this very youth-friendly, fluorescent look, so there were a lot of platform trainers with purple cords and fluorescent tops with bunches.” She laments: “Unfortunately, so many of these photos are Google-able, which is my worst nightmare.” The Londoner passes no judgment on past crimes against fashion.

Actor Russell Tovey says his mum doesn’t switch off during his sex scenes. A cringing Tovey tells The Queer Bible that she told him: “I saw your little bum going up and down,” after she watched him in TV show Looking. He adds: “If your mum’s seen you getting bottomed on TV, there’s nothing to hide.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair has a cunning plan to avoid chaos in the supermarkets. First, she will “be doing most of my shopping at those rather dodgy corner shops that have got Alsatians with one eye lurking at the back”. Second, she will deploy her 70-plus husband. She tells her Older and Wilder podcast: “They get that early morning pass to the supermarket so we can give them our orders… though mine will just be wine.”

The inside story…

Stars kept themselves busy inside. Gary Lineker cut a soulful figure as he looked after his son George, who has symptoms, Maya Jama told fans to love themselves and David Walliams was thankful for his dogs Bert and Ernie. Helen Mirren read a sonnet while Nicole Kidman promoted her husband’s indoor concert and Bond singer Billie Eilish enjoyed some red lighting. An empty Ronnie Scott’s, meanwhile, held The Lockdown Sessions with the Ashley Henry piano trio and Madonna started typing her next social media masterpiece. Be afraid.

SW1A

Rishi Sunak’s meteoric rise was no surprise to William Hague. Three years ago the ex-Tory leader singled out the now Chancellor as “a brilliant guy — absolutely outstanding, brilliant” after Sunak inherited his Richmond seat in Yorkshire. “He astonished everybody in my constituency,” Hague told Matt Forde’s podcast, but added: “I don’t want to spoil his career.” Doesn’t seem to have hurt Rishi so far.

New Tory MP Robert Largan made a sobering maiden speech to the Commons yesterday, telling the House: “I had desperately wanted my parents to be able to sit in the Gallery to watch me give this speech today, but my parents are both in their 70s, in high-risk groups, and, frankly, I dare not wait any longer.”

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen warns “tough times require tough measures”. Fair enough. But then he adds: “Minimum force can be maximum force for the minimum time.” Move over Eric Cantona, there’s a new philosopher in town.

Quote of the day: ‘Lock the door!’

Korea-based Robert E Kelly, whose toddler and baby famously interrupted a BBC TV interview with him, offers advice for those working from home.